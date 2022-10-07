Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
The Browns' loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
North Olmsted offers free home repairs for seniors: How to apply
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
Avon Lake residents ‘talk trash’ on proposed neighborhood garbage facility
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A yellow sign popped up on Pin Oak Parkway on Friday — a notice to area residents that Rumpke Refuse wants to move into Avon Lake and build a trash center right there in the field. Many residents reached out to 19 News about...
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
Duo wanted by police for scamming $1000 worth of products at Westlake business
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake police are looking for the duo responsible for a quick change scam at a business in July. The couple ‘purchased’ over $1,300 in vitamins and gift cards on July 27 at the Rite Aid located at 27175 Center Ridge Rd. in Westlake, according to a department Facebook post.
Several groups hold ‘unity march’ in Akron to encourage people to vote yes on Issue 10
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple gathered together Monday afternoon for a “unity march” to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November. If passed, Issue 10 would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.
Seven Hills councilman tells police he had ‘a lot’ to drink after crashing into mailboxes
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Seven Hills city councilman is facing criminal charges after he got behind the wheel drunk and crashed into several of his neighbors’ mailboxes in the process. 19 Investigates got a hold of the dash camera video from police on Friday. In the video...
Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Building Freedom Ohio registered hundreds in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood at Vote Fest. The event targeted people directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Walter Melton Sr., the founder of Voices for My People, told 19 News about the hardships he faced when he came out...
North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8. High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.
6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died. He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. No arrests have been made at...
Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire. The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street. According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in...
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
Nearly 1K workers face layoffs as services change at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many workers at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are facing layoffs now that the hospital is transitioning its service offerings. Hospital leadership announced in September a plan to only provide outpatient care, meaning no more overnight hospital beds or emergency care. State filings show that 1,000...
