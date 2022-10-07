ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

North Olmsted students may have to pay to play if November levy fails

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8. High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died. He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. No arrests have been made at...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire. The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street. According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH

