Titusville Herald
Monday's Scores
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 18-25, 25-18 College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10 Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 Lincoln Southwest...
Area sports scoreboard for Monday, October 10
Records: Minerva 9-6-0, East Palestine 1-10-0. Waterloo: Goals-Rose Couts 2, Kaira English 3, Olivia Boyle. Assists-Couts, English 2, Sydney Jackson 2, Celly Camacho. Saves-Grace Yarian, Sophia Wood 7. Corner kicks: Waterloo 7-0. Halftime: Waterloo 5-1. Records: Waterloo 14-0-1, 12-0-1 MVAC. WEST BRANCH 1, CHAGRIN FALLS 1. West Branch: Goal-Daphne Snyder....
