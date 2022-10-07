Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Monday's Scores
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 18-25, 25-18 College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10 Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 Lincoln Southwest...
Sports scores, stats for Monday: B-R volleyball sweeps Diman in non-league action
TAUNTON— Monday may’ve been a holiday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t some Greater Taunton area high school sports action. Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights of the day. Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Diman ...
High school sports scores Oct. 10-16
Records: CN 5-7-3 KHSAA Eighth Region tournament. Goals: W- Mouch. Shutout: Dinardo (seven saves). Goals: B- Even, Rhodis, Matthews. Goals: H- L. Smith. Shutout: Hinegardner (one save). Dixie Heights 4, Beechwood 0. Goals: DH- Elkins 2, Ivey, Wolff. Notre Dame 8, Newport Central Catholic 0. St. Henry 3, Ryle 0.
