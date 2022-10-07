Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Monday's Scores
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 18-25, 25-18 College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10 Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 Lincoln Southwest...
Lee steps down at South Side due to health reasons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guy “Tiny” Lee is no longer the head football coach at South Side High School per a statement released by the school that cited health reasons for the change. Lee was in his second season leading the Archers program. South Side is 0-8 this year and will close out the […]
Four-star 2023 offensive lineman decommits from Michigan State
The Spartans have lost one of their four-star commitments at a position of dire need...
