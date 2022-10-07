Read full article on original website
Sandra Moore
3d ago
how did the car catch fire, something is very wrong. the car happens to catch on fire in the very 3 minutes she was in the store? sorry for the poor child who got burned. thanks to the people who rescued them.
3
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified
A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.
Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday
MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
cleveland19.com
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to officials from the Cleveland Division of Fire. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road, officials said. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Man dies trying to put out a fire inside his home, woman injured CLE FD says
One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Lt. Michael Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department.
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighters rescue man, dog from house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters said crews rescued a man and his dog early Sunday morning from a house fire. The blaze broke out around 6:20 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Beardsley Street. According to the fire department, crews brought the fire under control in...
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
cleveland19.com
Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
cleveland19.com
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
cleveland19.com
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash. According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said...
cleveland19.com
6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died. He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. No arrests have been made at...
cleveland19.com
Seven Hills councilman tells police he had ‘a lot’ to drink after crashing into mailboxes
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Seven Hills city councilman is facing criminal charges after he got behind the wheel drunk and crashed into several of his neighbors’ mailboxes in the process. 19 Investigates got a hold of the dash camera video from police on Friday. In the video...
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
