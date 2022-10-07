Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-6, 18-25, 25-18 College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10 Homer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-8, 25-17, 25-6 Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 Lincoln Southwest...
WIAA girls golf: Jefferson's Payton Schmidt fifth after day one of state tournament
FITCHBURG—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament. Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard. “I was pretty happy with my putting,” Schmidt said. “The greens are rolling fast. I knew I needed to be in a position where I wouldn’t have tough downhill putts....
