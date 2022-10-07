New bill allows residents to earn money by submitting photos of cars, trucks parked illegally

A new bill in the New York City Council could help New Yorkers earn some extra money in their pockets.



It proposes allowing residents to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes and crosswalks - in exchange for a portion of the ticket.



The bill would make a new penalty of $175 for blocking these no parking zones.



Once you submit a photo - if the Department of Transportation finds that vehicle parked illegally - you will earn 25% of that $175 ticket.