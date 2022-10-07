ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ‘And Just Like That…’ Filming Locations You Can Visit Right Now

By Andrea Francese
 3 days ago

And Just Like That… season 2 is unlikely to premiere until 2023, but filming has begun. While the wait for season 2 feels a bit long, there are a few ways to get your fill of everything the Sex and the City reboot has to offer. Because the series was filmed on the streets of New York, there are plenty of places to visit right now. We’ve collected five And Just Like That… filming locations superfans might want to check out while they await the arrival of season 2.

The Museum of the City of New York was used as an ‘And Just Like That…’ filming location

Many schools in New York City could have served as the backdrop for Rose and Lily Goldenblatt’s school. None were used as one of the many And Just Like That… filming locations, though. Instead, Kristin Davis, who portrayed Charlotte York , and Nicole Ari Parker, who took on the role of Lisa Todd Wexley, met up at the Museum of the City of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTXMm_0iPOHsK300
Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker | Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While there are plenty of school buildings, it does make sense that the famed museum would be used as one of the And Just Like That… filming locations. It does feel particularly academic. Stepping inside, you won’t find classrooms, though. Instead, the museum houses thousands of photographs and costumes that tell the history of New York City. The steps, which were heavily featured in And Just Like That…, offer a great photo opportunity.

The museum is located at 220 5th Ave. It is open from Thursday through Monday.

Chalait was used for Carrie and Natasha’s showdown

In “When in Rome,” the third episode of And Just Like That…, Carrie Bradshaw made it her business to confront Natasha, Mr. Big’s ex-wife , about the money he left her in his will. While Natasha expertly dodged Carrie, she never imagined she would encounter her inside a coffee shop bathroom. That’s precisely what happened, and you can stop in and grab a coffee at the same shop.

The coffee shop that served as the location for Carrie and Natasha’s big showdown is Chalait. You can find the New York City cafe at 461 Amsterdam Avenue. Carrie and Natasha both had coffee from the chic cafe, but coffee is not what brings in the crowds. Chalait is best known for its craft matcha beverages. The cafe also serves food.

Grant’s Tomb was utilized as Columbia University’s campus in ‘And Just Like That…’

Just like a museum mimics an academic building, a New York City landmark was used as part of Columbia University instead of the actual University’s campus. In the show’s inaugural season, Carrie sits on a set of steps waiting for Miranda . While the episode indicates they are on Columbia’s campus for the meet-up. The duo was a couple of blocks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTMlK_0iPOHsK300
Sarah Jessica Paker as Carrie and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

While Grant’s Tomb isn’t part of Columbia, it is close to the Ivy League campus. Grant’s Tomb is located in Riverside Park. More specifically, You can find the famed monument at West 122nd St and Riverside Drive. Columbia University is just down the road.

Bethesda Terrace is easily identifiable as an ‘And Just Like That….’ filming location

The Bethesda Terrace and accompanying fountain are two iconic New York City landmarks, and both were utilized as And Just Like That…. filming locations. On the same day that Carrie had a meeting with Miranda and a showdown with Natasha, she picked up a phone call from Charlotte while traversing Manhattan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6uU0_0iPOHsK300
Bethesda Fountain | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

During the chat, she stopped at Bethesda Terrace to talk. The famed fountain is easily identifiable in the background. Located at 72 Terrace Drive, Bethesda Terrace is a premiere location in Central Park. It overlooks the lake. Fans of the original Sex and the City might also want to hop over to the Loeb Boathouse to relive one of Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big’s most iconic moments.

Miranda Hobbes walked into iconic Smith’s Bar and Restaurant in an early episode of ‘And Just Like That…’

While fans never figure out whether Miranda Hobbes is an alcoholic or not, what we do figure out early on in And Just Like That… is that her drinking is surely out of control. That is no more obvious than during one scene when she strolls into a bar before 11 am to grab a drink before class. While the bar is presented as one close to Columbia University, the actual bar used for the scene is located in Hell’s Kitchen, and it is a New York City icon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WI1jL_0iPOHsK300
Smith’s Bar and Restaurant | Rob Kim/Getty Images

The bar Miranda finds her way into way too early in the morning for a chablis is Smith’s Bar and Restaurant. It is located at 701 8th Avenue. The neon sign is pretty iconic, even if it is very far from the Morningside Heights neighborhood where Columbia is found. You won’t be able to get a glass of wine in the morning, but Smith’s does open at 11 am, and it offers classic bar food and even breakfast.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett’s Involvement in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

