ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 19

Pam Feeley
3d ago

Gee I didn’t know Tufts University was racist shouldn’t they be canceled? I think we need to start boycotting them. Disgraceful! And I’m from Massachusetts

Reply
7
George Frank
3d ago

wow....totally racist school....shouldn't they be sued like a white college??? I say....he'll ya for discrimination

Reply
8
KeeneKraus
2d ago

Wow so a how to be a victim class then how dare you be white class. This is why less and less people are attending college. Your opinions don't matter the only thing you should be worried about is the color of someones skin. Welcome back to the fifties folks.

Reply
3
Related
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston, MA
Education
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
thecentersquare.com

Boston pays its cops millions for getting college degrees

(The Center Square) – A statewide police education program that pays police officers for getting a college degree cost Boston $132.2 million over the past five years despite being closed to new employees more than a decade ago. In 2021, the city of Boston spent $28.5 million on additional...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts University#Whiteness#White Identity#White Privilege#Linus College#Bipoc#Radical Healing
valleypatriot.com

LGBTQ+ Community: Does Dani B. Langevin Speak for You?

Dani B. Langevin is a Methuen High School U.S. History teacher, an aspiring writer, and a member of the LGBTQ+ Community of the Merrimack Valley. As an aspiring writer and LGBTQ+ Community Member, she does a column in this periodical under the heading, “Ye Ol’e Gay Valley.” I first became acquainted with Miss Langevin’s writings in July 2022 when I picked up a copy of ‘The Valley Patriot’ off of the counter of my local convenience store. It contained her article entitled “The Big Lie.”
METHUEN, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
Boston

Chanting ‘Abortion is a human right! Fight, fight, fight!,’ hundreds turn out for Women’s March

"It gave me a lot of hope." First-time march organizer Samantha “Sam” Jandl was overwhelmed by the response to Saturday’s Women’s Wave march in Boston. Organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March organization, 29-year-old Jandl and her co-host Ariana Aghill, an undergraduate student at Northeastern University, didn’t know they were going to be organizing until 2 weeks before the event.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wgbh.org

Got Sole? Weymouth brothers bring sneaker expo back to Massachusetts

Joey and Jonathan DiModica put on their first sneaker expo when they were 16 and 14, at an old church-turned-events-space in Boston’s South End that has since been torn down. Two weeks before the 2013 event, the Weymouth-raised brothers had not sold a single ticket. Now their company, Got...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
Fox News

Fox News

834K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy