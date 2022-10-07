Read full article on original website
Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race
Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Top Pritzker-Bailey debate moments everyone will be talking about
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican competitor Senator Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two Nexstar debates. Here are the moments from that first debate between Pritzker and Bailey that we think everyone will be talking about. “Can I have a chance on that one?” “No.” In a back-and-forth style […]
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Moline's Matthew Bailey seals Illinois' first victory over Iowa since 2008
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defeated Iowa by a score of 9-6 on Saturday; their first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. But it might not have come to fruition if it weren't for one of Moline's finest. In Illinois's victory, 2022 Moline High School graduate Matthew Bailey made two...
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700 in nine days
Illinois residents have only nine more days to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 as part of state relief plans.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Why Tropical Storm Cristobal maintained some intensity as it tracked through the Midwest
MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season remains the most active season on record, with a total of 31 tropical or subtropical storms developing in the span of six months. Seven of these storms went on to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) tieing the record set back in 2005. One of these storm systems lived a unique double-life if you will. Once as Tropical Storm Amanda before crossing Central America and re-forming as Tropical Storm Cristobal. in late May and early June.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
