Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race

Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
DAVENPORT, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Top Pritzker-Bailey debate moments everyone will be talking about

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican competitor Senator Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two Nexstar debates. Here are the moments from that first debate between Pritzker and Bailey that we think everyone will be talking about. “Can I have a chance on that one?” “No.” In a back-and-forth style […]
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Why Tropical Storm Cristobal maintained some intensity as it tracked through the Midwest

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season remains the most active season on record, with a total of 31 tropical or subtropical storms developing in the span of six months. Seven of these storms went on to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) tieing the record set back in 2005. One of these storm systems lived a unique double-life if you will. Once as Tropical Storm Amanda before crossing Central America and re-forming as Tropical Storm Cristobal. in late May and early June.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

The City of Davenport wants you to submit a community survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is asking residents to complete a community survey to receive input on public service topics The survey intends to gather info regarding the community's satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services. Davenport residents can take the survey...
DAVENPORT, IA
