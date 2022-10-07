Read full article on original website
Midland County Commissioners motion to approve recruitment group to help with jail hiring
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Staffing shortages are continuing to affect companies and businesses. Now that also goes for right here at Midland County Jail. "In the jail we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping this will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura, Human Resources at Midland County Courthouse.
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Midland Animal Shelter honors Pit Bull Awareness Month with reduced fees
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Animal Shelter is observing Pit Bull Awareness Month by offering reduced adoption fees and sharing facts about the breed with community members. For the month of October, the adoption fee for all Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes will be reduced to $20. That...
Man says ‘die’ as he chokes, shakes newborn in hospital nurser
An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to strangle two infants at the newborn nursery of a Texas hospital.
Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’? Texas pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t
A Texas pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves.
Man arrested for allegedly choking infants, assaulting staff at a Texas medical center
ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling infants and assaulting staff at a Texas nursery in Odessa. According to KMID, the Odessa Police Department arrested Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, after he allegedly broke into a nursery for newborns at the Odessa Regional Medical Center. McCowan allegedly assaulted two infants and multiple medical staff members, according to an affidavit obtained by KMID.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
How to prevent social media hacking
MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year. "In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in...
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District going door-to-door this weekend
On Oct. 7 and 8, health district staff members will be going door-to-door to ask residents about their health concerns and ways the district can improve service to the community.
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats ‘world’s hottest’ gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences
The operators of Sunflower Rx, in Texas, said they're hoping the teen has learned his lesson.
2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Double-homicide suspect in San Antonio case apprehended in Waco
A double-homicide suspect in a Hollywood Park murder case was discovered in Waco. He was safely retrieved from the home after the suspect's mother & detectives negotiated his surrender.
OPD’s Gerke responds to nursery invasion that left two infants injured
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As the investigation continues into the shocking Monday evening assault of two newborns at Odessa Regional Medical Center, we sat down with Odessa’s Chief of Police, Mike Gerke, to get his thoughts on the attack and the way the hospital responded. Gerke said he’s never seen an attack on children like this […]
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
Odessa Police Chief talks about ORMC assault on babies and staff
ODESSA, Texas — “In a hospital I can’t recall ever working anything like that," is what Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said about Monday's Odessa Regional Medical Center nursery attack. "It already makes you pause when anyone not even associated with this incident hears about it,...
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
