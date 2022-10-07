Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Morelle, Singletary address violence as election nears
Gates, N.Y. — Less than a month from Election Day, campaigns are heating up in the Rochester area and across the country. That includes the race for New York's 25th Congressional District beat incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) and Republican challenger La'Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department.
13 WHAM
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
ems1.com
3 N.Y. EMS providers, 1 patient hurt in hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three EMS providers and the patient they were transporting in an AMR ambulance were injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident, WHEC reported. Police said that the ambulance and an SUV collided after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard and that the SUV driver ran away afterward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
Rochester community members protest Hazara attacks in Afghanistan
Organizers held a march and a vigil outside of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue.
wdkx.com
Rochester Drug Take Back Event Over The Weekend
UMRC and the New York State Police collaborated over the weekend for the annual “Drug take back day”. It was reported that there were over 50 bags of unused drugs collected at the event. https://www.whec.com/top-news/drug-take-back-day-people-across-the-city-dropped-off-their-unused-prescription-drugs/
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
13 WHAM
Police: Overnight shooting, stabbing connected; man arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting and a stabbing that happened about an hour apart on the city's north side early Monday morning are connected, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Harrison Street. It was discovered after a 37-year-old woman who had been shot walked into Rochester General Hospital around 2:40 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
iheart.com
Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim
Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Rochester Police Accountability Board leader suspended
"To my knowledge the staff has continued to move forward with the goals and agenda of the PAB," Bascoe said.
WHEC TV-10
“I tried to give him CPR”: East Main Street murder victim’s mother says she tried to save him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mother relives the horrific moments when she tried to save her son’s life after he was shot. Sunday, police identified the man who was shot and killed on East Main Street on Saturday. He was 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. “I heard the shots, I...
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
13 WHAM
Cancer Support Community Rochester hosts annual Heroes Ball
Rochester, N.Y. — Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club hosted their annual Heroes Ball on Friday. The event recognizes the work of everyday “heroes/friends” making a difference in the cancer community. After her final broadcast, 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan MCed the event. This year’s gala embraced...
wxxinews.org
Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day
A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Comments / 0