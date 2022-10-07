Read full article on original website
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
Giant sculptures of canned food displayed at Strong Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — Canstruction Rochester's 13th annual design-build competition began at the Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday. Ten local teams designed and constructed giant sculptures made entirely out of canned food. The sculptures will be on display through Sunday, October 23. Since its inception in 2006, the...
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
Fall Food Festival returns to Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham Temple
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Fall Food Festival returned for its second year at Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham Temple on Sunday. The Temple was founded mainly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War, many of whom spent time in refugee camps in Thailand before finding new homes in the United States. It has also been offering spiritual services and programs to the community for over 20 years.
Vertus High School hosts community event for Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester, N.Y. — Vertus High School hosted a community event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday. The event was celebrated with live music, food, and various festivities to promote unity through shared experiences. In addition to the festivities, Vertus honored some local Hispanic leaders who have positively impacted...
SU basketball hosts 'Monroe Madness' at Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, N.Y. — Syracuse college basketball may not tip off until the end of the month, but Rochester fans got a chance to see the men’s and women’s team play, up close and personal on Friday at ‘Monroe Madness’. Orange players signed autographs and took...
Brighton's Tozin claims third straight A1 title
Hilton, N.Y. — Despite a rain delay and colder than normal temperatures, Section V Girls tennis completed its individual sectionals tournament play on Saturday. In Class A1 Singles, Leyla Tozin (Brighton) defeated Cassie Spencer (Webster Thomas) 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional finals. Tozin won all of her matches and did not give up one game in her quest to win a third consecutive sectional singles title.
Delta Air Lines adds daily nonstop service to Boston from ROC airport
Rochester, N.Y. — County Executive Adam Bello and the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport announced Friday that Delta Air Lines is adding daily nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport staring in November. The addition of nonstop service to Boson will bring extra seat capacity to the Boston...
Shaving heads for a cause
People got haircuts in an unusual spot in Brockport Sunday afternoon to raise money for cancer. Community members went to the Red Jug Pub in Brockport for the fourth annual St. Balrick's head-shave event, benefiting research for childhood cancer. The sound of clippers filling the air as people came in...
Warmer air on the way
After a weak cold front crossed the area and sparked a few showers early Monday morning, conditions improved well going into the evening. High pressure stretching northward from the mid-Atlantic worked to slowly clear the clouds out of the way for most areas, with just residual fair-weather cumulus clouds. Heading into the overnight hours, clearing can be expected to continue. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s near Lake Ontario and upper 30s south of Rochester.
Will there be lake effect rain today?
As the long weekend continues, so will breezy conditions. One change that will be seen on Sunday, however, will be the presence of more sunshine, especially in the morning, across Western New York. Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer Sunday than previous days, topping out near 60 on Sunday. Windy conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon.
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
Rain showers are possible tonight
Sunny skies dominated the first half of Sunday, but clouds rolled in ahead of a weak cold front throughout the afternoon. Not much rain fell through the afternoon, just a few light showers across Livingston and Ontario Counties. Much of the rest of the evening tonight will be dry, but there is a chance for rain overnight.
Police and community react to city's 66th homicide of the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence within the city continues as police are investigating a murder happening late Friday night. Just after 11:00 p.m. police responded call of a person being shot on East Main Street outside an apartment complex. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Ordie Overton Jr., who had...
Morelle, Singletary address violence as election nears
Gates, N.Y. — Less than a month from Election Day, campaigns are heating up in the Rochester area and across the country. That includes the race for New York's 25th Congressional District beat incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) and Republican challenger La'Ron Singletary, former chief of the Rochester Police Department.
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
Police: Overnight shooting, stabbing connected; man arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting and a stabbing that happened about an hour apart on the city's north side early Monday morning are connected, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Harrison Street. It was discovered after a 37-year-old woman who had been shot walked into Rochester General Hospital around 2:40 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.
D-Day veteran from Nunda has passed away
Nunda, N.Y. — A Nunda man who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day has died. 13WHAM featured Harold 'Bud' Long as “Someone You Should Know” last year when he celebrated his 100th birthday, 77 years to the day after he was part of the invasion that was a beginning to the end of World War II.
Geneseo High School football player recovering from severe brain injury
Julian Huffman is on the road to recovery after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The Geneseo High School football player was rushed to Strong hospital during the September 23 homecoming game with a life threatening brain injury. There, he underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.
