Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video

It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Newly signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul turns back the clock in Ravens' 19-17 win over Bengals

Jason Pierre-Paul turned back the clock and showed Sunday night why he could be the answer for the team's depth issues at outside linebacker. Throughout much of the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 33-year-old displayed the same game-changing traits that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the league. Pierre-Paul made his ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. "The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season's opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago."
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN's FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time

Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois' 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1

RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young's latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young's top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys' win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys' defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'

Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports' Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito's absence,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Bengals fans should pay attention to Lamar Jackson's contract situation with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson were hoping to have a contract extension in place before the season started. While it's unclear what Jackson is asking for, it's obvious he wants more than what the Ravens have offered so far. Jackson, who represents himself, has cut off negotiations for the rest of the year to focus on the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

With 1:58 on the clock, the Ravens faced the demoralizing possibility of another home defeat, this time against their AFC North nemesis, the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they righted their ship with a clutch drive, relying on their bedrock elements: Lamar Jackson's feet and Justin Tucker's leg. Here are five things we learned from their 19-17 victory on "Sunday Night Football." Faced with ...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
COLLEGE SPORTS

