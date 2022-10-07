Read full article on original website
Ghost Chain? Nearly 25% of All Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Made Over Past Year
A prominent Cardano ($ADA) community resource has made it clear that the smart contract platform isn’t a ghost chain, as it noted that nearly 25% of the network’s transactions were made over the past year. According to Cardano blockchain monitoring service Cardano Blockchain Insights, a total of 51.3...
$SOL: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Explains Why He Likes Ethereum Rival Solana
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized computing platform that uses SOL to pay for transactions. Solana...
Only Polkadot ($DOT) and Cosmos ($ATOM) Offer Higher Real Staking Yields Than Ethereum, Claims Bloomberg Report
According to a recent Bloomberg report, when it comes to staking yields, only two proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains — Polkadot ($DOT) and Cosmos ($ATOM) — outdo Ethereum ($ETH). As The Daily Hodl reported on October 9, in the October 2022 edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s Crypto Outlook report, analysts/strategists Mike...
Cardano Founder on SEC vs Ripple: ‘Courts Make Poor Substitutes for Legislative Holes’
On Saturday (October 8), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of IO Global (aka “IOG”, formerly known as “IOHK”), shared his latest thoughts on crypto regulation in general and the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs in particular. As you may remember, on 22...
Terra Classic Price Prediction: Crypto Community Sees $LUNC Surge 570% by Year End
The cryptocurrency community is seemingly expecting the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) to surge over 570% by the end of the year, presumably over the network’s 1.2% tax burn on all transactions that is supported by leading exchange Binance. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees...
XRP: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Believes ‘Court Case’ Will Get ‘Resolved Positively’
In a recent interview, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is “long” on XRP. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
$BTC: Legendary Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says He Has ‘Always’ Owned Some Bitcoin
On Monday (October 10), legendary billionaire macro investor Paul Tudor Jones II (aka “PTJ”) shared his latest thoughts on crypto during an interview with CNBC. As you may remember, in May 2020, PTJ made some very bullish comments about Bitcoin (as an inflation hedge) in the investment letter (“Market Outlook — Macro Perspective”) sent out to clients of the $22 billion macro hedge fund “BVI Global Fund”, which is managed by his asset management firm Tudor Investment.
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says Macro Is the Reason to Buy Bitcoin
Yesterday (October 9), Robert Kiyosaki, the highly successful author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series of personal finance books, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver, and Bitcoin. “Rich Dad Poor Dad“, which is one of the top 10 personal finance books of all time, “advocates the...
Cardano Fans Debate the Possibility of $ADA Hitting $10
Last week, the owner and operator of Shamrock Cardano Staking Pool, asked the Cardano community on Twitter if they believed that the $ADA price could one day hit $10. @CryptoIRELAND1: “Regulations not that I’m all for it but when it happens and it will the floodgates will open with huge institutional inflows 10s of trillions will enter“
