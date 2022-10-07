Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
NFL referee Jerome Boger explains questionable roughing the passer call for hit on Tom Brady
NFL referee Jerome Boger was involved in a bit of controversy on Sunday. Late in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a critical 3rd-down play. That sack stopped a Tampa Bay drive and was going to get the Falcons...
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson’s shoulder injury raises more questions about decisions made on Thursday night
On the surface, the report that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received treatment on Friday for a shoulder injury he suffered against the Raiders last Sunday helps explain why he looked off for most if not all of Thursday night’s game against the Colts. At a deeper level, it raises more questions about decisions made by Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady offers brief insight into controversial roughing the passer call in key moment of win for Tampa Bay
Tom Brady had a short answer when he was asked about a roughing the passer penalty that went his team’s way against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett was called for the penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday. Brady finished the game with...
saturdaytradition.com
Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes costly error in late comeback attempt for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but a mistake by former Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette ultimately cost the Bears a chance to tie the game late. Down 22-29 with 1:08 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, Smith-Marsette caught a pass from QB Justin...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'
Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State will have 11 players out for B1G East meeting with Michigan State, 1 game time decision, per report
Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple contributors for Saturday’s 4 p.m. EST kickoff against Michigan State. Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com updated the status of the injured players here. Running back Miyan Williams is the biggest addition to the injury report. The redshirt sophomore was seen with a brace...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency
Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6
Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game
David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker gives update on Jaden Mangham's status following collision in Week 6
Mel Tucker had positive news to share after an ugly incident from Week 6. Michigan State’s true freshman safety Jaden Mangham suffered a scary collision during the first quarter of the game against Ohio State. During Monday’s press conference Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker provided a positive update...
saturdaytradition.com
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley was asked an unusual question after Giants win over Green Bay
There are the standard questions that reporters after a game, and then there are some that are a little outside the scope of normal. After the Giants beat Green Bay 27-22 on Sunday, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was asked the most bizarre question by a reporter. “So many guys say...
WISH-TV
Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Ohio State's chances of an undefeated regular season following Week 6
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the 2022 season, and Ohio State’s production so far is of particular note. In the updated numbers from ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Buckeyes are rated No. 2 in the country, right behind Alabama. With a 6-0 start to the...
