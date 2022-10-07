ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Iowa State
Indiana Football
Denver, IN
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'

Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
Matt Ryan
Russell Wilson
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency

Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
David Montgomery Active for Bears-Vikings NFL Week 5 Game

David Montgomery active for Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

