Boston Harbor shipping terminal completed hunt for multi-year and multi-million investment to expand globally

You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
NECN
Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay
[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
nbcboston.com
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
everettleader.com
Mystic River Generating Station Sale Expected At Year’s End
The 50 or so waterfront acres of land owned by the power generating company Constellation has not yet been sold. The sprawling industrial site across from the Encore Casino and Hotel, has most often recently been discussed as a likely place for the Kraft Family to locate a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, which the Kraft Family owns.
‘An emotional moment’: Cambridge Historical Commission hears proposal to demolish Middle East
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Historical Commission heard a preliminary proposal to demolish the iconic Middle East restaurant and music venue in Central Square. The Middle East first opened as a Lebanese restaurant in the 70s and started booking live music in the 80s. The club’s owner has filed...
nshoremag.com
Every Day is a Delicious Indulgence at Encore Boston Harbor’s Restaurants
At Red 8, the Cantonese restaurant at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, you can order a 10-pound live King Crab. If you’d like, they’ll even hoist it onto a tray and bring it out to the dining room, legs flailing, to impress your guests (and your social media followers) before preparing it. Prefer steak? Just a short stroll past the casino-resort’s flower-covered ferris wheel, created by renowned artist Preston Bailey, will bring you to Rare, where a custom-built aging cabinet holds untold riches of beef, including true Kobe steaks imported from Japan.
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
WCVB
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
WCVB
Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
whdh.com
New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa opens Boston shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Calling all cupcake lovers! The beloved New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa will be opening a shop in Boston Friday morning. The tiny cupcake maker has been shipped around the country for years but this is its first out-of-state store. The new Boston store can be...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
whdh.com
New England’s largest all-women sporting event returns to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - For the 46th time, Boston played host to the largest all-women sporting event in New England. Nearly 4,000 women took off from the Boston Common at around 9:00 a.m. Saturday to take part in the Boston 10K for Women. The race takes off from the Boston Common...
Orange Line slower after month-long shutdown, data shows
The 30-day shutdown aimed to improve the commuter experience, among other things. Orange Line trains are running about seven minutes slower this week than they were before a month-long shutdown for repairs and service improvements. As The Boston Globe reports, data from public transportation advocacy group Transit Matters found that...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Wastewater virus levels rising, health officials urge boosters, tests, and masks
As of Monday, the amount of virus in local wastewater had jumped 3.1% over the past seven days and 99.9% over two weeks. Boston health officials are urging residents to vaccinate, test, and mask indoors as the concentration of COVID-19 in local wastewater continues to rise. As of Monday, the...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
Here’s how Boston City Council districts might change with proposed new map
The council's redistricting plan was released this week. This week, Boston City Councilors Liz Breadon and Brian Worrell unveiled a rough draft of their plan for changing City Council districts in light of the 2020 Census. The councilors say their plan adjusts the current district map to achieve an equal...
