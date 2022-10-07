Read full article on original website
OKC Thunder: Lu Dort Appears Ready to Make Yet Another Leap
Not long ago, Lu Dort was an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was known for being a defensive-minded prospect that ultimately ended up earning a full-time contract by the end of his first season. Even at the end of his rookie year, Dort...
Lakers News: This Famous Celtics Fan Can Still Appreciate All-Time Lakers Players
Can fans of your Los Angeles Lakers' arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, actually root for L.A. players? According to one TV star, they can indeed. View the original article to see embedded media. Multi-hyphenate actress/rapper/singer KaMillion, star of the hit HBO Max series "Rap Sh!t," spoke about her Boston Celtics fandom...
Nike Lands Big Fish With Latest NIL Signing
Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report on Oct. 10 announced that had signed Bronny James, son of NBA superstar Lebron James, to a name, image and likeness deal. The younger James, who turned 18 last week, was one of four high school and college athletes to sign deals with the athletic footwear and apparel maker.
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
With the new NBA season emerging, a new Eastern Conference team has entered the group of teams interested in acquiring forward Jae Crowder. The Atlanta Hawks are now on the list of teams in the running for Crowder. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks and Phoenix Suns have had “conversations in recent weeks in months” about Crowder. This might come off as a surprise considering the Miami Heat have been inching their way closer and closer to grabbing him and beginning a Heat reunion.
Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA
Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in...
NBA・
JaVale McGee on Being Mavs’ Starting Center: ‘This is Why I Came Here’
When early reports came out over the summer that newly-signed big man JaVale McGee had been promised the Dallas Mavericks’ starting center position by coach Jason Kidd, many people — fans and media alike — were scratching their heads. Given that Dallas had traded for Christian Wood...
Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets
Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
NBA・
Lakers News: Full Injury Report Ahead Of Tonight’s All-California Preseason Battle
Head coach Darvin Ham is hoping his Los Angeles Lakers roster will be able to elevate its preseason record to 1-3 this evening, when the team faces off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. The Lakers will be striving to secure a preseason victory with a somewhat depleted roster, but two of the Warriors' four best players will also be unavailable.
The Most Intriguing Players To Pass Through Waivers on Roster Cutdown Day
A whopping 59 players cleared waivers on Monday as teams across the NHL work feverishly to set their rosters for opening day. Most of that crop were your usual suspects – the veteran roster hopefuls and career AHLers who faced long odds to make their big-league lineups out of camp in the first place. But a few of those names are pretty intriguing.
NHL・
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
