Maumee, OH

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Victims identified in Friday shooting at Whitmer High School football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police identified three people Monday who were shot three days prior at a high school football game. According to a police report, the victims are Maurice Winfree, 21, of Toledo, Breanna Burwell, 28, of Kissimmee, Fla., and a 17-year-old Whitmer High School student. WTOL 11 does not name underage victims of non-fatal shootings.
TOLEDO, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
Hulk Hogan
WHIO Dayton

Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police

TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Have you seen her? Girl reported missing from north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help locating a girl reported missing from north Toledo. Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street, according to a social media bulletin by Toledo police posted Monday afternoon. Kaliyah is 5'2'' and weighs 100 lbs....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
Complex

Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game

Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

