4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel Maven
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Pickleball entertainment concept planned at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickleball entertainment concept is planned at the riverfront near downtown Louisville. According to a news release Monday, an acre of land at 1515 River Shore Drive, by River Park Place Marina, will be developed into a "pickleball eatertainment" concept. It will feature outdoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor bars, food and a game yard, all which overlooks the Ohio River.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
wdrb.com
Sidewalks became the artist's canvas during Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Talented artists take to the street to express themselves. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival. The 14th annual event happens on October 15 & 16. Via Colori Kentucky is a festival in which hundreds of artists, community organizations, vendors,...
wdrb.com
Down One Bourbon Bar reopens after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down One Bourbon Bar is back up. The downtown restaurant and bar at 321 W. Main St. reopened last week for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. It's the last piece of the Al J. Schneider Co....
wdrb.com
Scott County prepares to provide gifts to hundreds of kids through Angel Tree program
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is once again taking applications for its southern Indiana Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides clothing, toys and food for eligible children up to age 16. In Scott County alone last year, nearly 350 kids were part of the program. Applications...
wdrb.com
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
foodanddine.com
Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road
At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, October 10th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Haunted Warehouse Maze Starting October 6th @ 8pm-10 pm, Admission is only $10 per person, all monies raised go to our Christmas for Kids Charity. Operation Dates are Thurs -8-10 Fri-Sat 8-midnight 6-8,13-15,20-22,27-29 LOCATION 1020 Polk Street Carrollton,KY 41008 Right Behind Leathermans Garage. Look for the Lights.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
wdrb.com
Belknap Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7. Madman Across the Water covered Elton John hits. Ten20 Craft Brewery served beer. On Saturday, October 8, events last from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
wdrb.com
JCPS Showcase of Schools scheduled for Saturday at Kentucky International Convention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host its Showcase of Schools in downtown Louisville this weekend. The 2023-24 school year will be the first under the district's new School Choice Plan, also known as the Student Assignment Plan, which alters how students are assigned to schools. District...
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
Asphalt resurfacing project to close lanes of Bardstown Road this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling on Bardstown Road, be prepared for some overnight lane and road closures. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct milling and asphalt resurfacing for a stretch of the roadway. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, there will be a...
wdrb.com
Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
wdrb.com
Walk held at Beckley Creek Park highlights importance of hearing health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People took to the streets on Saturday to raise awareness about hearing health. The Kentucky Walk 4 Hearing was at Beckley Creek Park Saturday. It's part of a larger chain of events across the country put on by the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization...
'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return to Louisville after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!. Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest. The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to...
WLKY.com
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
