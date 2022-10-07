ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Pickleball entertainment concept planned at riverfront near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickleball entertainment concept is planned at the riverfront near downtown Louisville. According to a news release Monday, an acre of land at 1515 River Shore Drive, by River Park Place Marina, will be developed into a "pickleball eatertainment" concept. It will feature outdoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor bars, food and a game yard, all which overlooks the Ohio River.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Down One Bourbon Bar reopens after 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down One Bourbon Bar is back up. The downtown restaurant and bar at 321 W. Main St. reopened last week for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. It's the last piece of the Al J. Schneider Co....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road

At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local News from Monday, October 10th, 2022

EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Haunted Warehouse Maze Starting October 6th @ 8pm-10 pm, Admission is only $10 per person, all monies raised go to our Christmas for Kids Charity. Operation Dates are Thurs -8-10 Fri-Sat 8-midnight 6-8,13-15,20-22,27-29 LOCATION 1020 Polk Street Carrollton,KY 41008 Right Behind Leathermans Garage. Look for the Lights.
MADISON, IN
Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Belknap Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7. Madman Across the Water covered Elton John hits. Ten20 Craft Brewery served beer. On Saturday, October 8, events last from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY

