Illinois State

The Center Square

Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
The Center Square

Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

Local governments to get state infrastructure funds. The sixth and final $250 million installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program for counties, municipalities and townships across the state is being released. The money is from the doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax and other increased fees that found bipartisan support in 2019.
The Center Square

Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
The Center Square

Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
