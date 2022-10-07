Read full article on original website
Newsom to face opponent in gubernatorial debate at the end of the month
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will square off in a debate against his challenger for governor, state Sen. Brian Dahle – a contender for the state's top seat that polling numbers indicate remains unknown to most voters. The debate, hosted by KQED on Sunday, October 23,...
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
Sasse poised to take head job at Univ. of Florida
(The Center Square) – Ben Sasse is poised to take over the role of president at the University of Florida and likely resign as a U.S. senator representing Nebraska after a search committee recommended him as the “sole finalist” for the position. Sasse, who assumed office in...
South Carolina ranks 35th in combined federal and state corporate income tax rate
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report. The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay. South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked...
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
Iowa man arrested for threatening two Arizona public officials
(The Center Square) – A man from Iowa was arrested this week for sending a threatening message to a pair of Arizona politicians. Mark Rissi, a 64-year-old from Hiawatha, Iowa, made his first appearance at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week. On or about September 27,...
Minnesota launches grants to help ex-incarcerated reenter workforce
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will spend $3 million in fiscal years 2023-2024 to help Minnesotans who have served their prison sentences reenter the workforce, the state announced Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said it received up to $10 million in First Step Initiative funding...
Arizona Democratic state lawmakers demand special session to legalize abortion
(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Arizona state legislature have a request for Governor Doug Ducey: to hold a special legislative session to legalize abortion. Ducey's office says the votes aren't there. Thirty-eight Democrats in the Arizona state legislature – led by Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and...
Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1
Local governments to get state infrastructure funds. The sixth and final $250 million installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program for counties, municipalities and townships across the state is being released. The money is from the doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax and other increased fees that found bipartisan support in 2019.
Wisconsin lawmakers, as expected, ignore special session for abortion
(The Center Square) – In less than a minute, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature gaveled in and out of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ special session on abortion. Most lawmakers didn’t even bother to drive to Madison for what was expected to be a nonstarter. The few Democrats who...
Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
Illinois political leaders urge civility heading into November elections
(The Center Square) – Illinois political leaders are assessing the tone this election cycle and encouraging civility. Illinois House Speaker Emauel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, last week told the City Club of Chicago that Illinois has diverse voices that must work together for the common good. But, he said, politics is growing more divisive.
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
Utah senatorial candidate sues PAC for what he calls misleading ads
(The Center Square) - Evan McMullin has filed a lawsuit against a political action committee over an advertisement in which the Utah U.S. Senate candidate appears to call Republicans racist. The ad was placed by The Club for Growth. The organization said on its website that it has a network...
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
Nevada school board fires, recinds firing, then gives pay hike to superintendent
(The Center Square) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara that includes a $75,000 raise. Jara’s contract was set to expire January 15, 2023. His new contract featuring a $395,000 annual salary will be extended...
Despite recession fears, Georgia tax revenues continue to increase
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its revenues increase amid ongoing economic concerns nationwide. State officials said Friday that the Peach State’s September net tax collections totaled nearly $3.1 billion. That represents an increase of 9.9% over a year ago. September’s collections were $279.2 million more...
5th Circuit hands Texas another win on immigration, ruling DACA is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unconstitutional. The program, created by a Department of Homeland Security memo in 2012, prevents some foreign nationals who were illegally brought...
