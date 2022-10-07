Read full article on original website
St. Joe’s (Hamm.) over Salem - Field hockey recap
Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe’s (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Middle Twp ties Our Lady of Mercy - Field hockey recap
Middle Township played to a 1-1 draw against Our Lady of Mercy in Newfield. Isabella Elentrio scored a game-tying goal for OLM (9-0-1) in the third quarter. Julia Tola made seven saves for OLA. Middle Township fell to 7-3-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Ocean Township over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap
Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk each scored a pair of goals as Ocean Township extended its winning streak to double digits with a 6-2 victory over Old Bridge in Ocean Township. Erica Pardon collected three assists for Ocean Township, which has won 10 straight since a season-opening loss. Isabel Duval...
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap
Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Cedar Creek over Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Corinne Morgan scored two goals as Cedar Creek defeated Absegami, 3-1, in Galloway. Natalie Eifert added a goal and Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves for Cedar Creek (9-3), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Julia Hartman had a goal for Absegami (4-5) and Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves. The N.J....
Haddonfield over Haddon Township- Boys soccer recap
Daire Roddy’s goal in the 10th minute was all Haddonfield would need in a 1-0 win over Haddon Township in Haddonfield. Brady Norton made seven saves to earn the shutout for Haddonfield (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Haddon Township fell to 10-2 and saw...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Oct. 10-16
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10
We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
Sparta hangs on to defeat Mount Olive - Football recap
Austen Frattura threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Finnigen Mell and Braeden Kanceljak kicked a 29-yard field in the second quarter for Sparta in a 10-7 win over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. The 10 points in the second quarter were enough as the Sparta defense did not allow a...
