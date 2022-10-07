ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

NJ.com

St. Joe’s (Hamm.) over Salem - Field hockey recap

Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe's (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5).
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Twp ties Our Lady of Mercy - Field hockey recap

Middle Township played to a 1-1 draw against Our Lady of Mercy in Newfield. Isabella Elentrio scored a game-tying goal for OLM (9-0-1) in the third quarter. Julia Tola made seven saves for OLA. Middle Township fell to 7-3-2.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
Salem, NJ
Sports
City
Salem, NJ
City
Pennsville Township, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap

Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk each scored a pair of goals as Ocean Township extended its winning streak to double digits with a 6-2 victory over Old Bridge in Ocean Township. Erica Pardon collected three assists for Ocean Township, which has won 10 straight since a season-opening loss. Isabel Duval...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022

Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap

Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1).
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Corinne Morgan scored two goals as Cedar Creek defeated Absegami, 3-1, in Galloway. Natalie Eifert added a goal and Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves for Cedar Creek (9-3), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Julia Hartman had a goal for Absegami (4-5) and Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Haddon Township- Boys soccer recap

Daire Roddy's goal in the 10th minute was all Haddonfield would need in a 1-0 win over Haddon Township in Haddonfield. Brady Norton made seven saves to earn the shutout for Haddonfield (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Haddon Township fell to 10-2 and saw...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
High School Football PRO

MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10

We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

