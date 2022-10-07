Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 7 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Ethen Knox was at it against for Oil City against Hollidaysburg. The junior running back eclipsed 400 yards rushing for the fifth time this season, going for 409 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-21 victory, helping the Oilers snap their 2-game losing streak in the process.
d9and10sports.com
Otto-Eldred’s Schenfield Named Week Seven District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Some question marks surrounding Otto-Eldred’s playoff worthiness existed going into Week 7, but Andrew Schenfield and the Terrors offense put all of those to rest in a 39-18 win at Coudersport. Schenfield threw for a career-best 396 yards and six touchdowns in the win going...
d9and10sports.com
Prep’s Poranski, Fairview’s Fox Claim D10 Individual Tennis Championships
ERIE, Pa. – Fairview’s Trinity Fox and Cathedral Prep’s Anna Poranski captured District 10 Class 3A and 2A individual tennis titles on Monday at the Westwood Racquet Club. Poranski earned a 6-4, 6-1 win over Grove City’s Macy Matson, while Fox beat Fairview teammate Vivian Liu, 6-3,...
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: No. 18 IUP Rallies for Wild Win Over Cal; CASH Grad Sheets Snags TD in SRU Win; Clarion Routs Seton Hill
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 18th-ranked IUP football team scored the final two touchdowns of the contest and fended off a potential go-ahead drive from California (Pa.) in a 22-21 victory on Saturday in the 13th Annual Coal Bowl at Adamson Stadium. IUP (5-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten on the season,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Grove City Overpowers Bethany; W&J Rallies Past Westminster
BETHANY, W. Va. – Grove City built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime en route to a 55-7 win over Bethany, improving to 5-1 in the process. Logan Pfeuffer threw for 209 and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, while West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish had 50 yards on the ground.
6 local volleyball teams state ranked in Top 20
Entering the final full week of the regular season in Ohio high school volleyball, a handful of Valley teams cracked the Top 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
d9and10sports.com
IUP Continues Climb up AFCA D-II Top 25; Penn State Holds Steady at No. 10
WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock continued its climb up the AFCA Division II Top 25 poll, moving up to No. 15 following a wild 22-21 win over Cal in the Coal Bowl. The unbeaten Crimson Hawks, who were at No. 18, travel to Edinboro on Saturday. Slippery Rock, meanwhile, held steady at No. 18 following a 31-17 win over Mercyhurst. They host Gannon on Saturday.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
Hermitage, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Sharpsville Area High School soccer team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
d9and10sports.com
Behind Dominant Defense, Running Game, Farrell Takes Control of Region 3 With Win Over Sharpsville
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. – Farrell is showing it can beat teams in multiple ways, and that is only going to make them more dangerous down the stretch and into the playoffs. District 9 Recaps • Brockway Edges Keystone • District 10 Friday Recaps. Last week, Kabron Smith...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
Leavittsburg, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brookfield High School football team will have a game with LaBrae High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center.
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
Comments / 0