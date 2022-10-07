ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NH

OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NESN

Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument

The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon switches to blue sleeves with Pats in throwback unis

BOSTON -- Since arriving in New England last year, pass rusher Matthew Judon has developed a signature look. But the red sleeves were kept in the closet on Sunday.With the Patriots sporting their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look for their home game vs. the Giants, Judon opted to mix it up by substituting his trademark red sleeves with some navy blue sleeves, instead.Judon looked to be at his normal comfort level, despite the new duds.The Patriots' social media team had some fun with the sleeve options this week, allowing fans to see Judon in red, white, or blue sleeves.Judon said...
ClutchPoints

'I'm getting a little old for that': Aaron Rodgers' hilarious response when asked if he'll bring Lambeau Leap to London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ Walker is […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera's jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Notable Wardrobe Change In Patriots' Throwbacks

UPDATE: After sporting a royal blue undershirt during pregame warmups, Matthew Judon changed into his trusty red sleeves before kickoff. Hey, if it works, might as well stick with it. ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — The guy in the red sleeves? Not this week. Star pass rusher Matthew Judon...
ClutchPoints

'I'd put my money on it': Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers' loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

'Wasn't feeling great': Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender

Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

'An emotional roller-coaster': Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders' loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility

The Cleveland Browns cut former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per Dov Kleiman. The update comes on the heels of Deshaun Watson becoming eligible to return to the Browns’ facility, per NFL.com. Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension. But the Browns’ controversial QB had not been able to attend Cleveland’s facility since late August. However, […] The post Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Bills 'reached out' to Panthers over blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade

The Buffalo Bills already field one of the NFL’s deadliest offenses. But what if Buffalo had Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey in the backfield with quarterback Josh Allen? In the aftermath of the Panthers’ firing of head coach Matt Rhule, it was reported that other teams would be calling Carolina about potential deals in the hopes that the franchise would opt to enter a rebuild and stockpile draft picks.
