Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Matthew Judon switches to blue sleeves with Pats in throwback unis
BOSTON -- Since arriving in New England last year, pass rusher Matthew Judon has developed a signature look. But the red sleeves were kept in the closet on Sunday.With the Patriots sporting their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look for their home game vs. the Giants, Judon opted to mix it up by substituting his trademark red sleeves with some navy blue sleeves, instead.Judon looked to be at his normal comfort level, despite the new duds.The Patriots' social media team had some fun with the sleeve options this week, allowing fans to see Judon in red, white, or blue sleeves.Judon said...
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad. Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger...
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing
The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ Walker is […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz
As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s ‘bad football’ claim draws defiant reaction from Patriots’ Davon Godchaux
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady isn’t exactly happy with the current state of the NFL. So much so, that the GOAT recently claimed that there’s a lot of “bad football” that’s being played around the league. New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux...
Matthew Judon Makes Notable Wardrobe Change In Patriots’ Throwbacks
UPDATE: After sporting a royal blue undershirt during pregame warmups, Matthew Judon changed into his trusty red sleeves before kickoff. Hey, if it works, might as well stick with it. ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — The guy in the red sleeves? Not this week. Star pass rusher Matthew Judon...
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender
Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency
The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.
‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans
When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility
The Cleveland Browns cut former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per Dov Kleiman. The update comes on the heels of Deshaun Watson becoming eligible to return to the Browns’ facility, per NFL.com. Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension. But the Browns’ controversial QB had not been able to attend Cleveland’s facility since late August. However, […] The post Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Bills ‘reached out’ to Panthers over blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade
The Buffalo Bills already field one of the NFL’s deadliest offenses. But what if Buffalo had Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey in the backfield with quarterback Josh Allen? In the aftermath of the Panthers’ firing of head coach Matt Rhule, it was reported that other teams would be calling Carolina about potential deals in the hopes that the franchise would opt to enter a rebuild and stockpile draft picks.
