Maybe the Falcons would have mounted a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have vaulted them into first place in the NFC South on Sunday. Or maybe, the Falcons would have come up short with the game on the line, just as they did when Marcus Mariota was intercepted near the goal line with a little over a minute remaining in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO