Clayton News Daily
Much-maligned call on Grady Jarrett's sack of Tom Brady hurts Falcons in loss to Buccaneers
Maybe the Falcons would have mounted a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have vaulted them into first place in the NFC South on Sunday. Or maybe, the Falcons would have come up short with the game on the line, just as they did when Marcus Mariota was intercepted near the goal line with a little over a minute remaining in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons LB Mykal Walker Suffers Injury vs. Bucs; Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 20 points halfway through the third quarter, and their fight back just became more difficult. Starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who has the "green dot" on his helmet that signifies he's the communicator, sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking up a first down on the penalty, the...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.
Clayton News Daily
Boy Issued Citation After Running on Field at Falcons-Buccaneers Game
A boy who ran on the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game has been issued a civil citation and was given a notice to appear in court, according to the Associated Press. The incident occurred after Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette found the end zone on...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons announce trade of former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons have traded inside linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the teams announced Monday. Atlanta will also send its 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Cleveland’s 2024 sixth-round pick. Originally selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of...
Clayton News Daily
Mike Gundy Says He Interviewed With Buccaneers Three Times in 2011
View the original article to see embedded media. In many ways, Mike Gundy seems like the prototypical college football coach. But it turns out he once considered a jump to the NFL. Amid an impressive 6-0 start at Oklahoma State this season, the Cowboys coach told the media on Monday...
Clayton News Daily
Rodgers Doesn’t Like Negative Packers’ Locker Room Chatter
View the original article to see embedded media. The Packers fell to 3–2 on Sunday after coming up short against the Giants (4–1) in a 27–22 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Boasting a 20–10 lead going into halftime, Green Bay failed to maintain its advantage...
Clayton News Daily
Breece Hall powers Jets to 40-17 rout of Dolphins
Breece Hall gained 197 yards from scrimmage and fellow rookie Sauce Gardner made two critical plays as the New York Jets pounded the Miami Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. Hall carried 18 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 100 yards.
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Haven’t Held Trade Talks for Christian McCaffrey, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. There is uncertainty in Carolina, where the Panthers are starting a new era after the firing of coach Matt Rhule. Naturally, NFL observers were quick to wonder whether Carolina might enter rebuilding mode. Many pundits and fans began speculating online as to potential trades involving star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Clayton News Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers back in 2020 - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Clayton News Daily
Bucs hold off Falcons' late rally to snap losing streak
Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fournette had 10 catches for 83 yards for the Buccaneers (3-2), who held a decisive 420-261 edge...
Clayton News Daily
Goal-line interception helps Titans seal win against Commanders
Tennessee's David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line with six seconds left as the Titans escaped with a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md. Long's interception came after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing
After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Joe Musgrove Finishes the Mets
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I have to say, I’m surprised that the road teams won three of the four wild-card series. MLB has to be thrilled with how its first expanded postseason has gone. The clinching wild-card round games featured, among other things, a 15-inning nailbiter, a...
Clayton News Daily
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap
Texans fans finally can trade their jerseys of former players to the team store and then receive a discount on a current player’s team jersey. The Texans announced Monday that fans will receive 44% off a new jersey through Saturday at the team shop at NRG Stadium when they exchange a jersey of a former Texans player acquired from 2017 to ’21.
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game undefeated, jumped on Arizona early for a 14–0...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
