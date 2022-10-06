Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
theScore
NFL Week 5 player props: Quarterbacks who may not measure up
The irony isn't lost on me. On a week when we bet on the supposedly reliable, our card started with Alvin Kamara's surprise scratch. While that bet was voided, maybe it threw off the vibes as a rough 3-6-1 week knocked our overall record down to 20-19-1 for our ten favorite player props Sunday. The good news is you won't miss out on the run we usually go on here.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 5 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Most of us held out as long as we could, and understandably so. The hot start was a nice story, but with wins over the Titans, Panthers, and Bears, it was hardly the most inspiring 3-1 mark. A comeback victory over the Packers in London, though? Now we're talking.
theScore
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Raiders' Adams pushes game-day staffer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a game-day staffer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 6
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Chiefs storm back from 17-point deficit to beat Raiders in MNF thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
theScore
Panthers fire Matt Rhule in 3rd season of 7-year contract
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule was in his third campaign in Carolina and leaves with an 11-27 record. He went 5-11 in his rookie year and 5-12 last season. Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Report: Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder after TNF loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder following Denver's Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 33-year-old received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday in Los Angeles to...
theScore
Fans blast NFL after another controversial roughing-the-passer call on MNF
The NFL officially has a roughing-the-passer problem. Chris Jones made an excellent strip-sack of Derek Carr late in the second quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, even recovering the ball as he brought the quarterback down. But for the second time...
theScore
Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
theScore
Report: Ravens' Stanley expected back for SNF after year-long absence
Ronnie Stanley's finally back. The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle is expected to be active for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Stanley, a former first-team All-Pro, hasn't played since September 2021 due to an ankle injury. He underwent season-ending ankle...
Comments / 0