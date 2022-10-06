DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open the regular season on Wednesday night at Colorado.

