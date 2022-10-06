ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect

Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce. Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support

Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
TODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale settle divorce

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale’s marriage is officially over. The actor and Food Network star and Vitale, a financial planner, have settled their divorce, according to a minute order obtained by TODAY. The case was settled with private judge Hank Goldgerg in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court. No additional details were shared at this time.
RadarOnline

‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering 3-Year Divorce Battle FINALLY Over, Reaches Settlement Agreement With Ex-Wife

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has finally reached an agreement in the ongoing divorce with his ex-wife Erin, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actor has been involved in back-and-forth drama with Erin for the past three years. She originally filed for divorce from Ian in November 2019. According to newly obtain legal documents by The Blast, the couple has entered into a written agreement to settle their drawn-out divorce battle. The settlement includes spousal and child support. “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original...
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline

Ups and downs. Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have had a rocky relationship through the years. Nearly 10 years after hitting it big with her debut single, “Baby One More Time,” Britney was placed under a conservatorship — run by her father, Jamie Spears — in February 2008 after a series of public personal struggles. For several years, Jamie had control over his eldest daughter’s estate and person until Jodi Montgomery took over in 2019. Lynne — who finalized her divorce from Jamie in 2002 — got involved in the legal battle in 2020 when she requested to be included in financial decisions on the “Circus” singer’s behalf. Britney, for her part, has been vocal about how her parents managed her affairs.
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday

Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
Popculture

Nick Cannon Naps With Newborn Daughter Onyx in Adorable Photo

Nick Cannon is taking in precious moments with his newborn baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The Masked Singer host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself snuggling with his ninth child, whom he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed on Sept. 14. In the black-and-white photo, Cannon appears to be sleeping on a couch while his daughter also naps on his chest.
