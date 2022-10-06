Read full article on original website
Related
Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect
Watch: Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce. Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.
Cheryl Burke Gets Real About Near Elimination From ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘There’s Peace’
A near miss. Cheryl Burke and partner Sam Champion almost went home on Dancing With the Stars this week, but the ballroom pro is keeping her head up. "With this season in particular, there's peace along with the whole elimination process," the Dance Moms alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Monday, October 3, […]
Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support
Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
TVOvermind
Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement
When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
TODAY.com
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale settle divorce
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale’s marriage is officially over. The actor and Food Network star and Vitale, a financial planner, have settled their divorce, according to a minute order obtained by TODAY. The case was settled with private judge Hank Goldgerg in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court. No additional details were shared at this time.
‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering 3-Year Divorce Battle FINALLY Over, Reaches Settlement Agreement With Ex-Wife
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has finally reached an agreement in the ongoing divorce with his ex-wife Erin, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actor has been involved in back-and-forth drama with Erin for the past three years. She originally filed for divorce from Ian in November 2019. According to newly obtain legal documents by The Blast, the couple has entered into a written agreement to settle their drawn-out divorce battle. The settlement includes spousal and child support. “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original...
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years, Actress Says She’s ‘Grateful for All the Happy Times’
After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits. Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from Hardrict, 42, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. The Sister, Sister actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her followers.
A Complete Guide to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast’s Pets: Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy and More
Ballroom buddies! While many of the Dancing With the Stars professionals are used to sharing their dancing talents on television, some of their closest companions are waiting for them in the wings — their pets. Two-time DWTS champ Cheryl Burke is a proud dog mom to her French Bulldog,...
PETS・
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar After 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen and yoga instructor Alex Farrar are engaged. He revealed on Sunday, October 2, that he popped the question in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al,” he wrote via […]
Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline
Ups and downs. Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have had a rocky relationship through the years. Nearly 10 years after hitting it big with her debut single, “Baby One More Time,” Britney was placed under a conservatorship — run by her father, Jamie Spears — in February 2008 after a series of public personal struggles. For several years, Jamie had control over his eldest daughter’s estate and person until Jodi Montgomery took over in 2019. Lynne — who finalized her divorce from Jamie in 2002 — got involved in the legal battle in 2020 when she requested to be included in financial decisions on the “Circus” singer’s behalf. Britney, for her part, has been vocal about how her parents managed her affairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: It's Over! Just 2 Months After Engagement!
We’ve got a sad shocker, Teen Mom fans. A mere two months after Leah Messer agreed to marry long-time boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, the veteran MTV personality has confirmed her split from her relatively new fiance. The pair actually issued a joint statement to People Magazine in the wake of...
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
Popculture
Nick Cannon Naps With Newborn Daughter Onyx in Adorable Photo
Nick Cannon is taking in precious moments with his newborn baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The Masked Singer host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself snuggling with his ninth child, whom he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed on Sept. 14. In the black-and-white photo, Cannon appears to be sleeping on a couch while his daughter also naps on his chest.
Comments / 1