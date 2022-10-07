St. Paul sweeps South Central for FC win

GREENWICH — The St. Paul volleyball team won its second Firelands Conference match this week, sweeping host South Central in three sets Thursday night.

The Flyers improved to 10-9 overall and 9-3 in the FC after posting scores fo 25-8, 25-18 and 25-22 over the host Trojans, who fell to 9-10 and 6-6.

For St. Paul, Ryleigh Rohrbacher finished with 15 kills, while Geralyn Mutchler added eight. Lillian Chylik served 19 points with five aces and added six kills, while Kristin Matlack had 30 assists.

Also for the Flyers, Klaire Hickey had 19 digs and Ella Wangler finished with 16.

Angela Williams, Lydia Chaffee and Grace Lamoreaux each had five kills for the Trojans. Mya Gahring was 10 for 10 serving with an ace and had 12 digs, while Carlie Osborn had 12 assists. Taylor Smith and 14 digs and Chaffee added 13.

St. Paul closes out the regular season next week with three matches. It will host Plymouth on Tuesday, visit Monroeville on Thursday and entertain Edison on Oct. 15.

The Trojans visit Mansfield Madison on Monday, then travel to Monroeville Tuesday and New London on Thursday to close out the regular season.

Willard 3, Edison 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes improved to 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the SBC Bay Division with Thursday’s win over the visiting Chargers.

Willard posted scores of 25-19, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-22.

Kelsey Lykins finished with 22 kills, 20 digs, and was 18 for 20 serving with four aces to pace the Flashes. Makinley Schaffer had 13 kills and four blocks, while Cassie Hamons had 38 assists and 10 digs.

Also for Willard, Kadance Kirk was 18 for 18 serving with four aces and Syana Sivongsak had 25 digs.

For Edison (5-13, 1-7), Kallie Quillen finished with eight kills, 21 assists and 14 digs. Natalie Leimeister had 11 points with 17 assists and 10 digs, while Jorja Byington had 11 kills and three digs.

Also for Edison, Ella Habeck had nine kills and 18 digs; Dana Preston had nine kills; and Taylor Moore added 20 digs.

New London 3, Crestview 1

OLIVESBURG — The Wildcats improved to 11-9 overall and 7-5 in the FC with Thursday’s four-set win over the host Cougars.

New London posted scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-18.

Gracie Thomas finished with 10 kills, served 16 points with five aces, had 22 assists and added 13 digs to pace the Wildcats. Sasha Bowens had 14 kills and 17 digs, and Emilee Rowland had 14 kills and 17 assists.

Also for New London, Pailee Wilson had 16 points with three aces and 10 kills, and Jocelyn Speicher added 17 digs.