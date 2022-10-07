ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Morning Journal

Elyria Catholic vs. North Olmsted football: Panthers take first place in GLC West

In the Great Lakes Conference, one team will represent the Western Division in the conference championship game. In a battle of the two undefeated west teams at North Olmsted Stadium on Oct. 7, Elyria Catholic defeated the Eagles, 42-21, to secure first place in the division and one step closer to the division championship.
ELYRIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
OHIO STATE
oberlinreview.org

Weird, Wacky, Wonderful: Touring Oberlin’s Secondhand Stores

Regardless of what you’re looking for — be it a winter coat, a functional end table, a bright purple wig, a Victorian bodice, or a frog-shaped vase — odds are you can find it at one of Oberlin’s independently-owned secondhand stores. Even if you don’t have a pre-planned shopping list, you’ll likely find at least one must-buy item while perusing nooks, crannies, and whimsical displays.
OBERLIN, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: A Chilly Weather Weekend Ahead

CLEVELAND — FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight thru 10am Saturday morning for Richland & Seneca Counties. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 2os and lower 30s by sunrise. FROST ADVISORY tonight for Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, Tuscarawas & Carrol Counites thru...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
MENTOR, OH

