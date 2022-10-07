Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs. North Olmsted football: Panthers take first place in GLC West
In the Great Lakes Conference, one team will represent the Western Division in the conference championship game. In a battle of the two undefeated west teams at North Olmsted Stadium on Oct. 7, Elyria Catholic defeated the Eagles, 42-21, to secure first place in the division and one step closer to the division championship.
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Morning Journal
Westlake’s Megan Forshey makes big catch of Oscar Gonzalez’s wild card walk-off home run ball
All Guardians fans can think about right now is that their team is headed to the AL Division Series thanks to a walk-off homer from Oscar Gonzalez to beat the Rays, 1-0, in a 15-inning marathon in Game 2 on Oct. 8. Progressive Field was rocking, but one of the last things anyone leaving the stadium was thinking about — who caught that ball?
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
Guardians say goodbye Wild Card weekend, Hello NY
It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
How prevalent is cheating in Lake Erie fishing derbies? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Lake Erie walleye are big business. The lake is the walleye capital of the world and its fishing tournaments draw anglers from throughout the United States, with promises of top competition and thousands of dollars in prizes.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
oberlinreview.org
Weird, Wacky, Wonderful: Touring Oberlin’s Secondhand Stores
Regardless of what you’re looking for — be it a winter coat, a functional end table, a bright purple wig, a Victorian bodice, or a frog-shaped vase — odds are you can find it at one of Oberlin’s independently-owned secondhand stores. Even if you don’t have a pre-planned shopping list, you’ll likely find at least one must-buy item while perusing nooks, crannies, and whimsical displays.
newsnet5
FORECAST: A Chilly Weather Weekend Ahead
CLEVELAND — FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight thru 10am Saturday morning for Richland & Seneca Counties. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 2os and lower 30s by sunrise. FROST ADVISORY tonight for Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Medina, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, Tuscarawas & Carrol Counites thru...
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
No injuries in blaze at Akron pizza shop; fire crews still on-scene
Firefighting crews are at an Akron pizza shop along Sand Run Road. Live video of the scene shows a haze of smoke billowing from Pavona's Pizza Joint, 32 Sand Run Road, near the West Market Street Intersection.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
How to buy tickets for the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton
This year's Home Builders Association Home for the Holidays house is under construction, and raffle tickets are available now to enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.
FNTD forecast: Big temperature changes arriving
Showers will continue to move across our area through 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend.
Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday
MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
