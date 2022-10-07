Man shot to death inside home in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department investigates the death of a man after he was found shot inside his home near Kibler.

Jerry Wiley, 76, was found by Crawford County first responders and deputies on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante.

Damante says Wiley’s wife told investigators that she found Wiley after returning home and originally thought he had fallen due to a medical emergency.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

