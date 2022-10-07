ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Man shot to death inside home in Crawford County

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department investigates the death of a man after he was found shot inside his home near Kibler.

Jerry Wiley, 76, was found by Crawford County first responders and deputies on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante.

Crawford County fires deputies in excessive force viral video

Damante says Wiley’s wife told investigators that she found Wiley after returning home and originally thought he had fallen due to a medical emergency.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

