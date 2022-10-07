ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Jay Nich
3d ago

Doing more than any other New Hampshire governor seems a little out dated, the live free or die state is the only New England state where it is still illegal!Live free or die my butt

karen seymour
3d ago

It’s just time to make it legal.. local and federal government. Period!! It has proven positive outcomes in medicine.. The government probably afraid that the pharmaceutical industry will collapse. The Politicians that have their hands in big Pharma’s back pocket will not be making revenue.

Austin Ballard
3d ago

NH laws are still well behind other states in the region, by far...full decrimilization is the only acceptable way this day in age...thus isn't 1952.

