Read full article on original website
Jay Nich
3d ago
Doing more than any other New Hampshire governor seems a little out dated, the live free or die state is the only New England state where it is still illegal!Live free or die my butt
Reply(3)
20
karen seymour
3d ago
It’s just time to make it legal.. local and federal government. Period!! It has proven positive outcomes in medicine.. The government probably afraid that the pharmaceutical industry will collapse. The Politicians that have their hands in big Pharma’s back pocket will not be making revenue.
Reply(1)
15
Austin Ballard
3d ago
NH laws are still well behind other states in the region, by far...full decrimilization is the only acceptable way this day in age...thus isn't 1952.
Reply
10
Related
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire officials wrangling over closure of youth center
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are wrangling over when the state should shut down a problem-plagued juvenile detention facility, which has been rocked by allegations of physical and sexual abuse for decades. A state law approved earlier this year calls for closing the Sununu Youth Services Center...
manchesterinklink.com
Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire
Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
recordpatriot.com
Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
First responders honored at annual New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers saluted law enforcement from around the Granite State at the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Friday. Officers and departments were recognized for how they responded to certain situations and cases. Recipients included Bradford police chief Edward Shaughnessy and Sgt. Neil Flanagan for...
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
mainepublic.org
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire
Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment
The University of New Hampshire survey also asked Vermonters about gun laws, safe injection sites and trust in local law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
President Biden & Gov. Baker Order Flags at Half Staff Sunday, October 9
WASHINGTON DC – Flags have been ordered at half staff on Sunday, October 9. The reason – a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and to pay respect to the firefighters past and present who have lost their lives in the line of duty,
WMUR.com
Latest poll shows incumbents leading challengers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest polling from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows that statewide races are not changing much yet, as candidates in both parties are fighting against forces bigger than their own campaigns. The latest poll in the race for U.S. Senate shows Republican challenger Don...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
WMUR.com
CHaD Hero race raises money for New Hampshire children's hospital
HANOVER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire’s most beloved fundraisers is back in action. The 17th Annual CHaD Hero brought Granite Staters back to the streets to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. People in Hanover participated in a variety of races including...
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
nhbr.com
Ex-New Hampshire real estate broker sued over alleged embezzlement
A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Granite Staters with Ukrainian ties say country continues to need support
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A prayer vigil was being held Monday in Manchester to bring continued attention to civilians being injured and killed in the war in Ukraine. Officials said 75 Russian missiles were fired against Ukrainian targets Monday, with 34 reaching the ground. Civilian areas and energy facilities were targets in 10 cities.
WMUR.com
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
kscj.com
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
Comments / 43