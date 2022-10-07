ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
VCSC candidate debate

Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates. One local group hosts debate for Vigo County school board candidates. Here's how it went:
Hamilton Center to host award ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
Legal battle continues among Boone County officials

Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
Letter to the Vigo County Clerk

Vigo County Republican Chairman requests removal of election board member, effective immediately. Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday - News 10 learned a Vigo County Election Board member had been removed, effective immediately. Here are the details:
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed

The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
Miracle on 7th Street gets an early start this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street is getting a head start helping the community this year. The organization collects canned goods during the holiday season to donate to local charities each year. Now, it's starting to collect food earlier to help reach even more people. You can...
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the department's training center. Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget...
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion. The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum...
