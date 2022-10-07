Read full article on original website
Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates running for a spot on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees gathered for a debate on Sunday. Hold Vigo County Accountable hosted this debate. It was at Top Guns in Terre Haute. The public was able to send in questions for the candidates...
Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
What is going on with the Vigo County ballot issue? Another meeting set for Monday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new developments to tell you about from the Vigo County Election Board. This started last week when Democratic Commissioner Brendan Kearns voiced a concern. It centered around how names appear on the electronic ballot. Not every name for at least two Vigo County...
Hamilton Center to host award ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
Current Publishing
Legal battle continues among Boone County officials
Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
Vigo County Republican Chairman requests removal of election board member, effective immediately
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday - News 10 learned a Vigo County Election Board member had been removed, effective immediately. Vigo County Republican Chairman Randall Gentry took this abrupt action. He wrote a letter to Brad Newman, the Vigo County Clerk. In this letter,...
Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
Vigo County Emergency Election Ballot Meeting is still leaving some concerned
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are raising concerns over ballot issues for this upcoming election, and this weekend the Vigo County Election Board held an Emergency Meeting to address these concerns. Last week, both the Democratic and Republican party chairmen jointly wrote a letter asking for the correction, of...
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed
The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
Vigo County election officials prepare for the Emergency Election Board Meeting
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to learn more information surrounding concerns about ballot issues for this upcoming election in Vigo County. This is all before Sunday's Emergency Election Board Meeting at the courthouse. Right now, there are concerns that this year's electronic ballot could be unfair. The...
Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
Miracle on 7th Street gets an early start this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street is getting a head start helping the community this year. The organization collects canned goods during the holiday season to donate to local charities each year. Now, it's starting to collect food earlier to help reach even more people. You can...
Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrates a new land donation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) One historic park in Sullivan County is celebrating a new land donation!. On Thursday, Indiana-Michigan power signed more than 30 acres of land to the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park. The park has been in development for nearly 18 years. The new land will allow them to...
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the department's training center. Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget...
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion. The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum...
