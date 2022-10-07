Read full article on original website
City of Boca Raton collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Boca Raton is partnering with the Boca Blue Benevolent Association and the Boca Raton Firefighter & Paramedic Benevolent to collect needed supplies and donations for Hurricane Ian survivors and first responders. Collection will run from Oct. 11 to Friday Oct. 14...
Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
City of Fort Pierce reopening Utility Bill Assistance program to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Fort Pierce will be reopening its Utility Bill Assistance program to residents who may need help paying for utilities. It'll open back up starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. The program originally started on Sept. 12 but immediately closed due to an overwhelming...
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Palm Beach County residents eligible for disaster relief following Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief. This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach,...
