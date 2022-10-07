ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

City of Boca Raton collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Boca Raton is partnering with the Boca Blue Benevolent Association and the Boca Raton Firefighter & Paramedic Benevolent to collect needed supplies and donations for Hurricane Ian survivors and first responders. Collection will run from Oct. 11 to Friday Oct. 14...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter Medical Center celebrates volunteer's 100th birthday

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone, the 100th birthday of one of its volunteers. Frances 'Cis' Rodgers, 100, a thrift shop volunteer has been with the hospital since 2002. With two decades of volunteer experience, she said it has been rewarding in its...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Vero Beach & Cardinal Newman still perfect on the Friday Night Blitz

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (CBS12) — Vero Beach is still perfect on the Treasure Coast, while Cardinal Newman is the best of the best in Palm Beach County. Both teams improved to 7-0 on Friday night with the Crusaders winning convincingly at Glades Central, and Vero Beach notching another impressive home win against Wellington.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
cbs12.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

45-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 45-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie, police say. At 9:18 p.m., Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the intersection of Walton Rd and Village Green Dr after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childnet#Communities Connected

Comments / 0

Community Policy