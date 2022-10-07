Read full article on original website
Blue Devils defense dominates in win over Tucson High
A battle of 2-2 teams looking to head into section play on the right foot took place Friday night at Tucson High School. However, a Sunnyside defense that was locked in helped propel the Blue Devils to a 24-0 shutout over the Badgers. Sunnyside took control early on offense, driving...
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
2022 PUHS Homecoming Royalty and Parade
The 2022 PUHS Royalty Court was announced on September 22, during halftime at the homecoming soccer game. Becca Ford and Liam Young were chosen for Homecoming Queen and King. The entire school votes for the King and Queen, while each grade votes for their royalty. In the homecoming game, Patagonia...
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
Welcome Center Opening Soon
After months of planning and restoration by the Town of Patagonia and the Sky Islands Tourist Assn. (SITA), the Southern Pacific caboose on the east side of Doc Mock Park will open for business as the Sky Islands Welcome Center in early October. Plans are still coming together, and funds still being raised, for an outdoor covered “train stop” that will complete the project.
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
New Teacher Profile:
Robin Kulibert, the new dual credit environmental biology teacher at PUHS, describes Patagonia schools as a family. “I love how casual yet serious about learning the school is,” she said. She is teaching one course at PUHS this year. “The essential question for the course is ‘What actions do...
TuSimple Celebrates Expansion And Grand Opening Of New Tucson Facility
TUCSON, AZ (October 6, 2022) — Today, TuSimple company leadership, Governor Doug Ducey, and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and...
LIVE UPDATES: Road closures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and road closure updates for Friday, Oct. 7. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST. The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:. West Linda Vista Boulevard between North Gyor Place and North Vendone Avenue. ----
Rosemont Expands Scope
Trouble continues to brew in the Santa Rita Mountains. Rosemont Copper, operating there since 2014, has shifted its plan of operation from the east side of the mountains to the west to dodge federal court rulings, hoping to take advantage of rubber-stamping state agencies and local apathy. Rosemont Copper continues...
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9. There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
Tin Shed Visionary Honored
Supporters and friends of Roger Johnson gathered at the Tin Shed Theater on Sept. 13 for the unveiling of a plaque honoring the longtime theater volunteer, director, set builder, actor, and visionary. Patagonia Creative Arts Assn. (PCAA) Director Cassina Farley and Board President Martha Kelly pulled back the small curtains, made from material saved from the original theater curtains, to reveal the plaque on the door to the theater, which reads, “In honor of Roger Johnson and his dream that became the Tin Shed Theater.” Johnson, who, as a consultant and board member at the PCAA, was active in the development of the theater program and the creation of the Tin Shed Theater, spoke to the audience, recounting stories of building sets and working on plays. “It’s a phenomenal place,” he said.
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
