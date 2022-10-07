Supporters and friends of Roger Johnson gathered at the Tin Shed Theater on Sept. 13 for the unveiling of a plaque honoring the longtime theater volunteer, director, set builder, actor, and visionary. Patagonia Creative Arts Assn. (PCAA) Director Cassina Farley and Board President Martha Kelly pulled back the small curtains, made from material saved from the original theater curtains, to reveal the plaque on the door to the theater, which reads, “In honor of Roger Johnson and his dream that became the Tin Shed Theater.” Johnson, who, as a consultant and board member at the PCAA, was active in the development of the theater program and the creation of the Tin Shed Theater, spoke to the audience, recounting stories of building sets and working on plays. “It’s a phenomenal place,” he said.

PATAGONIA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO