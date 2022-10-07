ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

KFVS12

Drought causing low river levels in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The ongoing drought is impacting river levels and transportation across the Heartland. The United State Coast Guard days some barge traffic has been impacted this past week on the Mississippi River. Low river levels is forcing shipping barges to reduce the load they can carry and the number...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. 19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle overturns on Mississippi River. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving hit a sandbar on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tour the Marion Mural District Oct. 18

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Take an evening tour of the Marion Mural District on October 18. The Marion Carnegie Library originally planned this event over the summer, but it was canceled due to weather. Now, they say you can check out an improved version. No registration is required. To join...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December. The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest. This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries. We saw firsthand people enjoying the music...
ANNA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Ameren installing new electric meters

(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
JACKSON, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SIU holds ‘Send Silence Packing’ event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over on the campus of Southern Illinois University, nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library sharing the stories of those impacted by suicide. Active Minds and SIU teamed up to “Send Silence Packing.”. The awareness event is designed...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Traffic fatality statistics down in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Traffic accidents involving fatalities is down in Missouri compared to this time last year. The number of fatal accidents has been down for a consecutive number of months this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the statistical number is down, but not by...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Community input needed for future development plans in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders are looking for input from the community as they put together the city’s comprehensive plan. According to a release from the city of Jackson, the comprehensive plan is a planning document used for guidance by the city in future development for the next 10-20 years.
JACKSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri State names new Director of Aviation Operations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has named a new Director of Aviation Operations. Miranda Sullivan will take the lead of the new program following the retirement of Dr. Ken Jackson. In a released statement, the university said Sullivan will also continue as a faculty member in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Madison County Safe T Act Lawsuit

News 4's Julia Avery is giving Cardinals fans a pep talk after Friday's loss. Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO

