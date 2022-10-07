Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Cult-Classic Fear Being Adapted Into TV Series for Peacock
The cult-classic 90s thriller Fear is getting a television adaptation for Peacock. According to Variety, The Path creator Jessica Goldberg is set to both write and executive produce the series. The film's producer Brian Grazer will also executive producer alongside Ron Howard, Lilly Burns, and Kristen Zolner for Imagine Television. The studio behind the series is Universal Television.
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
She-Hulk Reminds Everyone "This Is My Show" in New Season Finale Trailer
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with a delightful critical and fan response thus far, subverting expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at practically every turn. After an emotional and reverential eight episodes thus far, fans are eager to see how the show will ultimately stick the landing in this week's season finale. A new promo features some very brief looks at what that will entail, in a mix of existing footage from the series and a few snippets of new footage. This includes Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) reminding audiences that this is "my show", and showing an extended version of her initial costume reveal from last November's Disney+ Day teaser. There's also a very brief look at Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) engaging in a fight.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases Opening, Ending: Watch
Mobile Suit Gundam is back up and running with the first new TV anime in the franchise in several years, and the franchise is teasing what's to come with The Witch From Mercury with the release of its opening and ending theme sequences. While the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been powering through the last few years with several new movies, OVAs, and other animated projects, it's been quite some time since there has been a proper TV anime series. Now that the TV anime is finally back up and running, fans are already impressed with the new series' first episodes.
House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra's Betrayal Sets Up the Most Gruesome Death Scene Set
The recent episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon featured yet another time jump, which shed some new insight into the battle for the Iron Throne, as Vaemond Velaryon shed some expert insight into the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent. As we're heading towards a season finale and an eventual reveal about the parentage of Rhaenyra's children, all while being the subject of intense scrutiny from Laenor's uncle, the stage is being set for some truly shocking final moments before the season concludes. New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on HBO.
Surprising House of the Dragon Character Returns With a Major Twist
The world of HBO's House of the Dragon is about to change in some significant ways after the events of the eighth episode of the series. The final scene of "The Lord of the Tides" will obviously be the most talked-about moment of the episode going forward, but House of the Dragon delivered more than one major surprise as Sunday's edition came to an end. A major character from the show's early episodes made a shocking return to the series, setting up an important story in the future.
Rick and Morty Makes Rick an Oscars Host
Rick and Morty has been taking on some fun pop culture ideas throughout Season 6 of the series so far, and the newest episode of the series took it to a whole new level by making Rick host the Academy Awards! The sixth season of the series has shifted the status quo of the franchise in some unique ways as without Rick's portal gun for the first half of its run, Rick was left to have more adventures on Earth itself. But even with that constraint on the potential stories, Rick himself is still finding ways into wacky new kinds of situations.
My Hero Academia Finally Acknowledges a Budding Class 1-A Romance
My Hero Academia knows how to tug on our emotions, and season six proves the anime hasn't lost its touch. In just a few episodes, all of our heroes are back on the podium, and fans are as eager as they are scared to see how they do in their brewing war. War is on the way, and in its most recent episode, My Hero Academia acknowledged a budding Class 1-A romance in the anime.
Daredevil Returns in New She-Hulk Images
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8. It's Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) v. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in new images from Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After some masterful lawyering in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the penultimate episode of the Marvel Studios series saw the return of the blind attorney from Hell's Kitchen who moonlights as the horn-headed hero Daredevil. For the first time since Netflix canceled Marvel's Daredevil after three seasons in 2018, Cox suited up as the Man Without Fear (of wearing red and yellow) in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk, titled "Ribbit and Rip It."
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
