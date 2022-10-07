She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with a delightful critical and fan response thus far, subverting expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at practically every turn. After an emotional and reverential eight episodes thus far, fans are eager to see how the show will ultimately stick the landing in this week's season finale. A new promo features some very brief looks at what that will entail, in a mix of existing footage from the series and a few snippets of new footage. This includes Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) reminding audiences that this is "my show", and showing an extended version of her initial costume reveal from last November's Disney+ Day teaser. There's also a very brief look at Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) engaging in a fight.

