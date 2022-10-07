Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
wtoc.com
Fueling the community charity tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
counton2.com
Bones found at construction zone in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the construction zone in downtown Savannah on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone” at construction area on Broughton Street. The...
allongeorgia.com
60th Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair October 17 – 22
Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Fair Week will kick off with the parade at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Statesboro. The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 begins Monday, October 17. This is the 60th year for the much anticipated annual event for Bulloch and the surrounding area.
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
WJCL
My Veterans Place Savannah provides free meals, resources to veterans facing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several local veterans facing housing insecurities received a helping hand on Saturday. My Veterans Place Savannah, a local nonprofit, held a cookout at The Cove at Dundee. It’s a community of tiny homes for veterans. In addition to free food and hygiene products, MVPS also...
wtoc.com
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
wtoc.com
Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty. It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell. And is finished with a rose-laying.
californiaexaminer.net
Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child
According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
WJCL
Tybee Island worker cleaning up the beach gets ATV stuck in sand
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Check out this photo of a Tybee Island ATV stuck in wet sand with water quickly rushing around it. The city of Tybee says one of its workers was collecting trash at the waterline on Monday morning when his ATV's wheels got stuck in soft sand, and he couldn't turn on the vehicle's four-wheel drive.
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch
National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
