ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Astros’ AL path makes them World Series pick over Dodgers

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The 111-win Dodgers are pretty quietly one of the best teams ever, but the Astros have a much easier road to the World Series. While my preseason pick was Dodgers over Astros, I’m not positive LA is the real favorite now, not with that difficult National League road.

Here’s my odds order from World Series favorite to longest shot (with accurate odds);

1. Astros. The other AL teams are flawed. Their pitching is the best in the league, and the lineup may be, too. Odds to win World Series: 3-1.

2. Dodgers. The plus-334 run differential says this was no fluke. The only concern is the NL gauntlet. Odds: 7-2.

3. Braves. Excellent rotation, improved pen and homers are a winning formula for defending champion. Odds: 6-1.

4. Yankees. Aaron Judge is getting most of the supporting cast back. The pen, however, remains a major question mark. Odds: 9-1.

5. Mets. That one-two punch is huge , they have starting depth and they won’t lose games in the ninth. Odds: 12-1.

6. Cardinals. They have greats in their prime and more greats nearing the end. History tells us they are an October organization. Odds: 18-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZU77u_0iPOBR2e00
The Astros’ collection of arms and bats — and their AL path — means they’ll have plenty of postseason celebrating to do.
Getty Images

7. Blue Jays . Still haven’t played to their potential. Uncertain if there’s enough in the pen, anyway. Odds: 30-1.

8. Padres. If Juan Soto and Josh Bell show true talent , they could threaten. Odds: 35-1.

9. Mariners. Luis Castillo gives them a dynamic rotation, and there’s a lot of excitement after a two-decade playoff hiatus. Odds: 40-1.

10. Guardians. The youngest team finished hotter than anyone in the AL. Odds: 50-1.

11. Phillies. One Philly person questioned whether they even deserve to be here . But they do have a very good lineup and nice one-two rotation punch. Odds: 75-1.

12. Rays. Hard to see. But they fooled me just getting here. Odds: 100-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian Discusses Relationship With Joe Maddon

The fallout from the firing of former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon has been like peeling back layers of an onion, but as more information comes out, general manager Perry Minasian maintains that the two had a stellar relationship. After Maddon was fired Angels in early June amidst what...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy