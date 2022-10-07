ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Chesterfield man was convicted by a Moniteau County jury on Wednesday for multiple felonies.

Bradley Duncan, 57, was found guilty for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful criminal action. The jury found Duncan for trying to shoot and kill his ex-wife at Millard Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon on April 21, 2021, according to a press release from the Miller County Prosecuting attorney.

The trial was heard in Moniteau County after a change of venue was declared in March.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

