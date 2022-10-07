ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Utz Brands names new CEO

York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
PennLive.com

Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

West Shore Home expands into 16th state

Hampden Township home remodeling company, West Shore Home, has expanded into its 16th state -- the buckeye state. The company opened a new location on Oct. 6 in the Cincinnati area at 9283 Sutton Place in West Chester, Ohio. The company specializes in window, door and bath replacement, with most...
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackathon#Design#Linus College#Aaa Central Penn#Cie
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling

Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
DUNCANNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

Perry County food bank helps hundreds of families weather rising food prices

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, grocery store food prices increased by 13.5 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. The increase has left many feeling insecure or struggling to reliably get the food they need while dealing with other price increases. Neighbor Helping Neighbor Food Bank in New Bloomfield recently renovated, expanded its services, and broadened eligibility to help combat hunger in the county.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East

The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos

Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy