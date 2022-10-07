Read full article on original website
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
Utz Brands names new CEO
York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
Pa. American Water donates $500 each to 142 fire companies, including 13 locally
Pennsylvania American Water said today it is donating $71,000 in grants to 142 fire companies and rescue units in honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week through its Firefighting Support Grant Program. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water said it has donated more than...
Bring on the holidays - Tröegs Mad Elf is returning for its 20th anniversary season
In 2002, brothers Chris and John Trogan, created a “big, festive Belgian-style ale with cherries and honey to enjoy over the holidays.”. That was the beer that put Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey on the map. The iconic Mad Elf will make its return for the 2022 holidays...
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
West Shore Home expands into 16th state
Hampden Township home remodeling company, West Shore Home, has expanded into its 16th state -- the buckeye state. The company opened a new location on Oct. 6 in the Cincinnati area at 9283 Sutton Place in West Chester, Ohio. The company specializes in window, door and bath replacement, with most...
American Cancer Society’s fundraiser walk will be held in Harrisburg for first time since COVID-19
A fundraiser event for the local chapters of the American Cancer Society will be held this weekend in Harrisburg. The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of South Central PA is returning this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event from a pedestrian event to one where participants rode in vehicles as a drive-thru activity.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy relocates to historic Craighead House in Carlisle
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has a new home in keeping with its purpose. The ATC moved its regional office to the historic Craighead House in Carlisle, the former summer home of one of the area’s most famous families. After a long restoration and conversion of the second floor to...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Gas prices creeping up toward $4 a gallon again with central Pa. up 5 cents in a week
Drivers in central Pa. are paying 5 cents more for a gallon of gas this week than they were last week. The average price today in the Harrisburg area is $3.84 a gallon. The national average is $3.92 a gallon. That price increased almost 14 cents in one week. The...
Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling
Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
A tribute to Irene C. Baird, and a sigh of sadness at her passing | Opinion
Harrisburg has recently observed more deaths of prominent community leaders than conceivable in a short period of time. One of those individuals slipped away unobtrusively as was her style. Her life and contributions to our community do deserve reckoning. Irene C. Baird, D.Ed., of Camp Hill died on Sept. 3...
Perry County food bank helps hundreds of families weather rising food prices
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, grocery store food prices increased by 13.5 percent between August 2021 and August 2022. The increase has left many feeling insecure or struggling to reliably get the food they need while dealing with other price increases. Neighbor Helping Neighbor Food Bank in New Bloomfield recently renovated, expanded its services, and broadened eligibility to help combat hunger in the county.
Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East
The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
Central Pa. man fell for investment scheme promising $210k cash; he got something else
SELINSGROVE - A 26-year-old Snyder County man got taken to the bank by some scammers. The unidentified Port Treverton man told state police Saturday he was expecting $210,000 in cash in return for a $23,000 investment. Instead he received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books. The man told police...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas takes home Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tennis title, Eagles earn district doubles title
When Riya Srinivas went down 40-0 in a 5-3 opening set at Monday’s Mid-Penn girls tennis championships, she didn’t panic. In fact, she had her opponent—Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha—right where she wanted her.
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos
Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
