Ambler, PA

Ambler, PA
Horsham, PA
Hatboro, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Ambler, PA
Hatboro, PA
Horsham, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament

Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Led by the line, Owen J. Roberts pushes past Norristown, 32-8

High school football games are often won in the trenches – a dominant line can carry a team to a win. And on Friday night, Owen J. Roberts’ dominant line play ruled the day in a wire-to-wire 32-8 victory over Norristown. The Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 PAC Liberty) out-gained...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent

Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
WARMINSTER, PA
Kyle Mcgrath
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner finished first at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race with a school record time of 17:42, and helping the Fords to place sixth as a team. She also finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash this fall by a wide margin. Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton Area attack in high gear in win over Warwick

FRANCONIA — There was plenty of zip in Souderton Area’s offensive execution – and plenty of points on the scoreboard – as Big Red rolled to a commanding 45-24 victory over visiting Warwick Friday night. Said quarterback Jared Zimmerman, who had a major hand in Souderton...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown

POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
#Trojans
papreplive.com

Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead

PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor

YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan

WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
WEST GROVE, PA

