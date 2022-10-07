ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department. Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from...
LAWRENCE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers

Business owner showing off historic building before …. Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Experts say relief could take a while for high gas …. On Monday, prices were as high as $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

