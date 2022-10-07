Read full article on original website
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department. Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from...
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
Pedestrian killed on east side as Indianapolis passes single-year fatal hit-and-run record
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run collision on Indy’s east side. This marks the city’s 21st fatal hit-and-run in 2022, a new single-year record. Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of E. 10th Street and...
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
Married couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in Morgan County
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
Police seek help finding 2 Westfield teenagers
Business owner showing off historic building before …. Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Experts say relief could take a while for high gas …. On Monday, prices were as high as $4 a gallon for regular gas at stations along West 10th Street and Country...
4 dead in Indy shootings from Wednesday night to Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, heartache within the Haughville neighborhood spoke volumes as friends, family and neighbors rushed to comfort each other. “It’s so heartbreaking to come to scenes like this,” said Officer William Young, IMPD, “and as you can see, you see family members… They’re upset.”
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
