Hulu’s Devil In The White City also loses director Todd Field
Things aren’t going especially well in 1890s Chicago, and not just because of serial killer H.H. Holmes and his funky Murder Castle: Just a few days after losing star Keanu Reeves, Hulu’s adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-selling book The Devil In The White City has also lost director Todd Field (according to Variety). Set around the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago and focusing on the dual storylines of architect Daniel H. Burnham and aforementioned murderer H.H. Holmes, the highly anticipated adaptation seems to be settling into development hell with these recent departures.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited for a Back To The Future panel at Comic Con tonight
During a warm, emotionally fulfilling conversation at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox hilariously reflected on their decades-long friendship and career together. Fielding questions from the audience—and embracing frequently throughout the reunion session—the two spoke happily about their time together on the films and their friendship since, dating back to the moment Lloyd first met Fox, who was brought in to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly after several weeks of filming on the movie’s set in early 1985.
Deadpool's TJ Miller says he won't work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again
Known to be the utmost professional on a set, comedian and actor T.J. Miller has some complaints about his treatment while filming the superhero comedy Deadpool from a certain Merc with a Mouth. Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show, the Silicon Valley star shared that he’d never work with his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds again after the actor supposedly took some jabs at Miller while filming a scene.
Marvel's "Werewolf By Night" Is Here, And Everyone's In Agreement That It's One Of The Best Things The MCU Has Done
With standout performances from Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and the introduction of Man-Thing, Marvel knocks it out of the park with their first TV special, Werewolf by Night.
Everybody's getting tortured (or re-cast) in the teaser for Wheel Of Time's second season
Amidst all the hobbit-y hullabaloo for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at New York Comic Con yesterday, Amazon did take a few minutes to acknowledge that it does, in fact, still have another expensive adaptation of a best-selling fantasy franchise on its TV docket: The Wheel Of Time.
Whoa, this new Picard trailer has some weird Next Generation cameos
The central premise of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season has always been pretty clear: To give fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation the reunion tour this particular show had always resisted becoming for its first two seasons on the air. There’s nothing really wrong with that, either: It’s not like Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden aren’t still compelling as Riker, Worf, Troi, LaForge and Crusher—or that it’s not fascinating to see how these characters are handling Federation life 20-plus years after the show ended.
Geena Davis Opens Up About “Bad” Experience With Bill Murray On ‘Quick Change’ Set: “I Should Have Walked Out”
Geena Davis is opening up about a “bad” experience she had with Quick Change co-star Bill Murray on the set of the 1990 film. The star recalled in her new memoir Dying of Politeness an uncomfortable meeting with Murray, who co-directed the crime comedy with Howard Franklin. The Times (UK) summarized the following encounter between Davis and Murray: “She’s introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing; later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in...
Margot Robbie wants Harley Quinn to be a Macbeth-type role—and trusts Lady Gaga with the challenge
Margot Robbie would love to see Harley Quinn have her own Macbeth-style arc—and no, she doesn’t mean the severed head part. In a new interview with MTV News, Robbie discusses Lady Gaga’s turn in Todd Phillips’ highly-anticipated Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga has all but been confirmed to take up the Harley Quinn mantle—neither Warner Bros. nor Gaga have officially commented on the part—and Robbie is sharing her excitement at (probably) seeing a new iteration of the role.
Doom Patrol kicks literal ass in fourth season teaser
The Doom Patrol is back, and this season they’ll be cleaning up their act and pivoting to dignity and class. No, just kidding, HBO Max’s underdog superhero team—returning on December 8, 2022—is as raunchy and irreverent as ever. There are sentient singing butts in this trailer!
Star Trek: Discovery fifth season teaser: David Cronenberg dares you to be great
Look: It’s never not going to be a little funny that director David Cronenberg has become such a visible part of the Star Trek universe in recent years—to the point that it’s Cronenberg’s face and voice that welcomes fans in the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, unleashed at the franchise’s big New York Comic Con panel today.
Daemon and Viserys’ poignant moment on House Of The Dragon wasn’t scripted
[The following contains spoilers for the House Of The Dragon episode “The Lord Of The Tides”]. The most recent episode of HBO’s House Of The Dragon was a lot, with a emotionally complex dinner party and a misunderstood conversation that is going to annoyingly serve as the basis of an entire war, but one of its best moments—arguably one of the best moments in the whole Game Of Thrones HBO franchise—came after Paddy Considine’s King Viserys made his dramatic “I’d like an Emmy, please” entrance during the big debate sequence.
Maggie and Negan's The Walking Dead spin-off arrives in April 2023
The Walking Dead is ending—can you believe it?—with its 11th season in November. However, much like its central zombies, this franchise isn’t easy to kill. AMC’s long-running drama is getting multiple spin-offs of various beloved TWD protagonists, including Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie, and Negan. At the New York Comic Con send-off panel for TWD, producer Scott M. Gimple shed some insight into these upcoming shows.
Old Man offers a compelling performance from Stephen Lang, but not much else
Old Man is a film that feels like it should work a lot better than it does. It’s an example of filmmaking that makes use of its minimal resources to great effect, a testament to the power of budget productions to create an entertaining experience as marshaled by director Lucky McKee. Writer Joel Veach has crafted a scenario that is both mysterious and engaging, and Stephen Lang’s titular performance is a tightrope walk of hilarity and menace. So why does Old Man still feel like a disappointment when the credits roll?
It's Mordor, more problems in the NYCC trailer for next week's Rings Of Power finale
We’re just one week out now from the first-season finale of Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings show, Rings Of Power—where, we have it on good authority, “ALL. WILL. BE. REVEALED.” That’s per no less definitive a source than the just-released new trailer for the final episode of the show’s first season, which was deployed today at the series’ panel at New York Comic Con.
Our Father in television: The Young Pope might be getting a third season
God has (maybe) answered our prayers—Paulo Sorrentino’s weirdly great The Young Pope and its sequel series The New Pope might be blessed with a third follow-up. The news was hinted at by series producer Lorenzo Mieli while speaking during a keynote at the London Film Festival, reports Deadline.
John Cleese's new show is headed to a network that's been described as a "British Fox News"
Despite the gruesome extent to which John Cleese’s Black Knight is willing to wave away a “flesh wound” in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, there’s one thing the actor himself won’t brush off: cancel culture. Cleese, who has become a vocal critic of cancellation and woke culture in his later life, will debut a new series on right-wing leaning U.K. network GB News, which launched in 2021.
Jennifer Lawrence knows things got a bit weird there for a minute
Such is the cannibalistic nature of the Hollywood starlet cycle: when a female star is on the rise, our culture is all too happy to chew her up and spit her back out, deeming her “annoying” for all the reasons we previously enjoyed her. It happened to Anne Hathaway, and it also affected Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted during an event at the BFI London Film Festival that she “lost a sense of control” during the peak of her fame.
