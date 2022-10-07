Geena Davis is opening up about a “bad” experience she had with Quick Change co-star Bill Murray on the set of the 1990 film. The star recalled in her new memoir Dying of Politeness an uncomfortable meeting with Murray, who co-directed the crime comedy with Howard Franklin. The Times (UK) summarized the following encounter between Davis and Murray: “She’s introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing; later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO