Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Missing dog struck by 2 cars found safe by owner
A Norwalk woman living with the effects of a traumatic brain injury has been reunited with her dog who recently went missing after being struck by a car. Sue Hoffkins says she found Jerry the Bernadoodle around 5:30 p.m. Monday, while walking her other dog. She says Jerry noticed her...
News 12
Officials: Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child
A driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured. The crash happened Sunday evening in Franklin Township. Police say that Paul Mensch struck the boy as he was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue. He did not stay at the scene, according to officials.
Police: Fire rips through home in Massapequa
According to police, officers responded to a home on Clearwater Avenue around 4 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
News 12
MTA: LIRR service restored between Central Islip, Ronkonkoma after person hit by train
The Long Island Rail Road has restored service between Central Islip and Ronkonkoma after the MTA says a person was hit by a train. Service was temporarily suspended between the two stations. The MTA says all service will operate off of track 1, platform A in Central Islip while emergency...
Police: Motorcycle rider hurt in Lynbrook accident
Police said a motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after an accident in Lynbrook Saturday afternoon.
Brooklyn man in critical, but stable condition after shooting
A Brooklyn man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot outside 499 Lincoln Place around midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
A prayer service was held Monday for a woman from Floral Park who was killed in a car crash in Boston. Police say 25-year-old Delanie Fekert and another young woman were passengers in a rideshare car that got rear ended by a tow truck over the weekend. The two former...
Norwalk woman searches for missing dog who was hit by 2 cars
Sue Hoffkins says she was visiting in a friend's front yard Saturday when Jerry, a 1.5-year-old Bernedoodle, wriggled out of his harness and into the path of an oncoming car.
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
Woman faces charges for hitting teen with car in Mastic Beach
A woman who police say intentionally hit a teenager with her car in Mastic Beach was set to be arraigned in court Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man shot in the leg after dispute in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police found a man shot in the leg in front of a building in Brooklyn
Funeral held for East Northport father killed during Marist College family weekend
A funeral Mass was held for Paul Kutz at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport.
Police: Man arrested for breaking into Inwood home, assaulting officer
A man was arrested in Inwood after police say he broke into his neighbor's home and assaulted an officer.
Man accused of robbing bank in Oceanside
Police say Joseph Dahmen entered a TD Bank on Long Beach Road on Sunday morning.
Police: 40-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police say a man was fatally shot in Brooklyn late Friday night.
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of man fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue subway station
Family and friends gathered in Flatlands on Monday night to pay their respect to 43-year-old Tommy Bailey, who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station on Sept. 30.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
Comments / 0