Glen Cove, NY

Missing dog struck by 2 cars found safe by owner

A Norwalk woman living with the effects of a traumatic brain injury has been reunited with her dog who recently went missing after being struck by a car. Sue Hoffkins says she found Jerry the Bernadoodle around 5:30 p.m. Monday, while walking her other dog. She says Jerry noticed her...
NORWALK, CT
Officials: Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child

A driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured. The crash happened Sunday evening in Franklin Township. Police say that Paul Mensch struck the boy as he was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue. He did not stay at the scene, according to officials.
FRANKLIN, NJ
