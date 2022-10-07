The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO