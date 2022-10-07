Read full article on original website
Breaking -Serious Crash on 104 Just North of Pickaway County Line
FRANKLIN – Emergency crews are on the scene of serious two-vehicle crash around 3 pm. Accoridng to Franklin County they are asking people to avoid the area as first responders are on the scene of a serious vehicle crash on 104 just south of Hibbs Rd. in southwestern Franklin County.
Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
Police: 16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop on Sunday. Officers responded to North Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said they saw two or three men running from the area with guns. A 16-year-old showed up at...
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
Portsmouth man in critical condition after being shot in the groin
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the groin and is in critical condition at a trauma center in Columbus. The victim was found on the porch of 56-year-old Claude Campbell of Portsmouth in the 2400 block of Mabert Rd. The gunshot wound was to the groin area and the man was taken […]
Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
BCI interview with Billy Wagner offers rare glimpse into early stages of investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During George Wagner IV’s murder trial in Pike County, prosecutors played an audio recording of an interview that Ohio BCI Agents conducted with George Wagner’s father, Billy Wagner, before the Wagners were arrested. This is the full interview that was played in court. George, Billy,...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
