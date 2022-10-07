ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover accident shuts down Route 35 exit near Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cleanup continues along Larrick Lane/Route 35 southbound exit, just north of Chillicothe, following a semi-rollover accident. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The tractor-trailer, reports say, attempted to turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Larrick Lane, losing control, and then rolling onto its side.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash

UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop on Sunday. Officers responded to North Ogden Avenue around 4:40 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said they saw two or three men running from the area with guns. A 16-year-old showed up at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Searching for Next of Kin

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify and contact next of kin for Nancy L. Hayes, an 82-year-old female. Ms. Hayes was currently residing in Lancaster and had previously resided at Reflections Retirement Community. If you have any information about next of kin for Ms. Hayes, please email the Coroner at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH

