Snohomish County, WA

baby d
3d ago

last time they asked for a raise Superior Court judges only gave them half of what they asked for. I can't see any excuse good enough to raise it this all. they were already putting people out on the street as they're fixed incomes no matter what size, as a matter of do I make my payment to the mortgage food or pay my electric bill?are electric company does not deserve any raisins at all.they're doing this to compensate for their wasting our money as they get a 5% raise automatically as they are union. too many people's down and around with their hands in their pockets making too much money. slower they take more of them make. and that is definitely going out the window.NO MORE RAISING THE ELECTRIC BILL!

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

At the rate they’re going between grocery prices, soaring gas, prices, soaring, and now they wanna freezes us out. There are going to be many many families that are going to suffer this winter due to total greed.

NW Prepper
3d ago

Democratic policies are leading to the Winter of Death for people who can’t afford these cuts and price increases. People like the elderly on a fixed income that Inslee is trying to tax out of their houses.

