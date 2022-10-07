Read full article on original website
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
UMN service workers to potentially strike
Here’s how a group of Minnesota farmers lent a helping hand to a neighbor during harvest season
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN — A group of Minnesota farmers came to the aid of one of their own after a serious accident would have caused difficulties for him this harvest season. “I’ve never been worried through the whole thing, because the good Lord takes care of me one way or another,” Farmer Scott Legried said.
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Kickboxing punches way to popularity
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
Food Friday: Amboy Cottage Café
AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) - On this Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa take a trip down Highway 169 to visit the Amboy Cottage Café. Follow the Amboy Cottage Café on Facebook for more information and updates.
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. This year’s theme is ‘Make Mental Health and Well-Being for all a Global Priority.’. There’s been more discussion about mental health over the last decade than...
MLC falls to Crown 26-20
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin Lutheran College football homecoming game is short lived as they fall to Crown 26-20. After going up 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Polars managed to comeback and pullout the 26-20 win. The Knights remain winless on the season (0-6) and will host...
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Lloyd’s game-winning TD pass lifts Blue Earth Area past Maple River
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Area football team saw quarterback Ashton Lloyd throw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jack Norman to outlast Maple River 24-21. The Buccaneers trailed all game until the final buzzer. The Buccaneers face Northwood Young-Area next Friday and improve to 5-1.
