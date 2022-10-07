Read full article on original website
Related
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas takes home Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tennis title, Eagles earn district doubles title
When Riya Srinivas went down 40-0 in a 5-3 opening set at Monday’s Mid-Penn girls tennis championships, she didn’t panic. In fact, she had her opponent—Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha—right where she wanted her.
Quarterback Isaac Sines leads Cumberland Valley’s big play offense in Commonwealth victory at Central Dauphin
If a more elusive and courageous quarterback than Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines exists inside the Mid-Penn Conference, well, good luck finding him. Sines and the Eagles kept converting third downs Friday, some from deep corners of Speed Ebersole Stadium, and picked up a 35-21 Commonwealth victory over Central Dauphin.
Isabella Buehrle’s two-goal outing leads Middletown girls soccer past Susquehanna Twp.
In a Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Middletown picked up a 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. Isabella Buehrle netted two goals to pace the Blue Raiders offensively. Teammate Jayla Koser chipped in one goal in the victory. Julia Hughes accounted for one assist, while Keeper Cadence Lines turned away both shots that she faced to earn the shutout.
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 7
CV beats CD 35-21 at Landis Field in Harrisburg The home stretch is here in the Mid-Penn football season, and strong performances are abound across the conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Jana Strait’s huge performance lifts Millersburg girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Jana Strait turned in a huge outing to propel Millersburg to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Halifax Monday. Strait led the Indians with four goals and one assist. Gracie Griffiths chipped in one goal and one assist, while Ava Matter and Aryana Willier each tallied one assist, respectively.
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
‘The kid is built for that’: Derek Witmer’s last-second field goal gives Cedar Cliff 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin
When it became apparent Derek Witmer was going to get a second chance to kick for a Cedar Cliff win on Friday night, Colts head coach Colin Gillen had no doubt his senior was going to come through. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Stone Saunders throws for 275 yards, 4 TDs as Bishop McDevitt cruises past Hershey
HARRISBURG – Bishop McDevitt is not an easy opponent for any high school football team but Hershey, riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division clash, appeared ready to challenge the Crusaders in the game’s opening minutes. Hershey defense forced McDevitt to punt...
‘You got to play for the guy next to you’: Marcus Quaker’s 302 yards, 3 touchdowns lead West Perry past Big Spring
ELLIOTSBURG— If you ask West Perry’s Marcus Quaker about what separates the good teams from the bad ones, he’d tell you it all comes down to the personal relationships each individual person shares with one another. On Friday night in his game against Big Spring, the 5-foot-11,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
West Shore Home expands into 16th state
Hampden Township home remodeling company, West Shore Home, has expanded into its 16th state -- the buckeye state. The company opened a new location on Oct. 6 in the Cincinnati area at 9283 Sutton Place in West Chester, Ohio. The company specializes in window, door and bath replacement, with most...
These Are The Top 6 Diners in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]
If you're in the mood for a lot of food, and a lot of options, diners are the way to go. These classic establishments are popular and often affordable. Many are open 24/7 as well. Here are the top 6 diners in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0