Bethlehem, PA

Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
READING, PA
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
NESQUEHONING, PA
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital

READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Slate Belt man arrested after groping girls at Palisades-Pen Argyl football game, authorities say

A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

