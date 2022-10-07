Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured after vehicle towing boat overturns on I-78
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a boat tied things up on Interstate 78 Monday. It happened on I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. State Police say a vehicle was towing the boat on a trailer when it overturned. We're told the driver was injured. Traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Speeding SUV causes serious crash near Hellertown, driver flees the scene
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for the vehicle and driver that caused a serious crash in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (also known as Route 412), near the Giant supermarket, police said. Officers were...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Explosion in Schuylkill County heard across area
A dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County could be heard from miles away. Jack Reinhard will have the story. Reading police are offering more information about a shooting that took place over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
WSET
66-year-old man dies, ejected from motorcycle in crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 on Friday. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. one mile north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. Police said a 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on...
Fatal crash leads to lower speed limit outside Dieruff. Is a 4-way stop next?
About a month after a school district employee was struck and killed by a vehicle outside an Allentown school, the city officially dropped the speed limit on the street in front of Dierufff High School. Angela Yowakim, who lived in Allentown, was struck by a vehicle Sept. 6 at North...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages apartments in Nesquehoning
NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- Fire broke out in a Carbon County apartment building on Sunday. Firefighters evacuated the residents from the building on East Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning around 6:30 a.m. The fire damaged two apartments, and the Red Cross was on scene to help. No one was hurt.
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
Motorcyclist who ditched bike killed after getting hit, dragged by car in Pa.
According to 6ABC, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident, but not while riding the bike. It all happened in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Seidersville Road, where police said the motorcyclist lost control while making a turn. The motorcyclist ditched the...
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
Slate Belt man arrested after groping girls at Palisades-Pen Argyl football game, authorities say
A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
